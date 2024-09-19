David Raya has credited an unsung hero in Arsenal's backroom staff for his penalty heroics against Atalanta in the Champions League

The 29-year-old single-handedly saved the Gunners from a losing start to their Champions League journey

Raya has been in superb form this term and would be crucial in Arsenal's pursuit of silverware

Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya has redirected the praise he received for his outstanding penalty saves against Atalanta, giving credit to an unsung figure behind the scenes.

In a crucial moment of their Champions League opener, Raya denied Mateo Retegui twice, preserving a clean sheet, which led to a draw that many felt was undeserved given Atalanta's dominance.

David Raya singled out Arsenal's goalkeeper's coach, Inaki Cana, for praise after his penalty heroics saved the Gunners from defeat. Photos by Timothy Rogers and Marco Luzzani.

Source: Getty Images

David Raya's stunning save

The turning point came in the second half when Atalanta were awarded a penalty following a foul by Thomas Partey on Marten de Roon.

After a prolonged VAR review, the decision was upheld, but this delay worked in Raya’s favour.

He took the opportunity to consult with Arsenal’s goalkeeping coach, Iñaki Caña, on how to approach the situation.

When the penalty was finally taken, Raya executed the plan to perfection. He dived to his right, stopping Retegui's initial attempt, and then pulled off a remarkable second save from the rebound, Livescore reports.

David Raya credits unsung hero for his save

Despite the widespread admiration for his performance, Raya was quick to shift the focus to his preparation and the guidance he received from Caña.

Speaking to TNT Sports, he emphasised how the lengthy VAR delay allowed him to get vital insights from his coach.

"It was a long time to decide if it was a penalty, so I went to speak with the goalie coach about where to go and where not to go," Raya explained, as quoted by Euro Foot.

"He helped me a lot in every aspect, so credit to him as well."

Why is Arsenal playing UCL on Thursday?

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that UEFA implemented a new scheduling format, allocating entire weeks exclusively for each of their club competitions.

This system ensures that only one cup competition is played during these 'exclusive weeks,' which explains why teams like Arsenal played their matches on Thursday.

