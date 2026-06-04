A mathematician who correctly predicted the winners of the last three World Cups has now revealed his forecast for the 2026 tournament

His prediction model combines factors such as GDP per capita, population size, football culture and FIFA rankings

The forecast also includes a surprise World Cup finalist and predicts England will fall short in the semi-finals

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A mathematician who correctly predicted the winners of the last three FIFA World Cups has made a surprise prediction for the 2026 tournament.

The first-ever 48-team World Cup gets underway on June 11 when Mexico national football team face South Africa national football team in the opening match of a competition that will feature 104 fixtures across North America.

Maths Genius Who Correctly Predicted Last Three World Cup Winners Makes 2026 Pick

Source: Getty Images

With World Cup excitement continuing to build, prediction games and sweepstakes are already in full swing.

While fans and pundits continue to debate who will lift the trophy on July 19 at MetLife Stadium, German mathematician Joachim Klement is hoping to extend an impressive streak of successful predictions.

In the past, World Cup forecasts have come from psychic octopuses, elephants, otters and pigs. However, it is Klement who has accurately predicted the winners of the last three tournaments.

He backed Germany national football team to win the 2014 World Cup, predicted France national football team would triumph in 2018, and correctly forecast that Lionel Messi would lead Argentina national football team to glory in Qatar in 2022.

Maths expert makes 2026 World Cup prediction

Reflecting on his successful forecasts, Klement told Der Spiegel, as quoted by ESPN:

"The first time I was horrified when Germany became world champions in Brazil, also because all the experts had pointed out that no European team had ever won a World Cup in South America."

This time, however, Klement believes the Netherlands national football team will finally end their wait for World Cup glory.

The Dutch have reached the World Cup final three times, more than any nation never to win the tournament. Their most recent appearance came in 2010, when they lost to Spain in South Africa.

According to Klement’s prediction, the Netherlands will gain revenge by defeating Spain in the semi-finals before overcoming Cristiano Ronaldo and the Portugal national football team in the final.

He also forecasts that the England national football team will fall at the semi-final stage under manager Thomas Tuchel.

How His World Cup Formula Works

Klement’s model factors in each nation’s GDP per capita because of its connection to sporting infrastructure, along with population size and the importance of football within that country’s culture.

Current world rankings are also included in the calculations.

However, Klement admits that a significant part of the prediction still comes down to luck.

"It's completely irrational," he said.

"It's like playing the lottery. I always say that if anyone places a bet based on my prediction of who will be the next world champion, they're beyond help."

"It's like tossing a coin. You might predict that the coin will land on heads four times in a row rather than tails, and that might well happen. But that doesn't guarantee it will happen again next time."

The Netherlands have been drawn in Group F alongside the Japan national football team, Sweden national football team and Tunisia national football team.

Their group-stage matches will take place in Arlington, Houston and Kansas City.

The Dutch squad boasts considerable talent, with Virgil van Dijk and Frenkie de Jong expected to play key roles in their World Cup campaign.

Source: YEN.com.gh