Rodri has been ruled out for the rest of the season after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury during Manchester City's 2-2 draw with Arsenal on Sunday.

The Euro 2024 champion sustained the injury in the first half after clutching his knee, with further tests expected to confirm the ACL rupture.

Rodri has been ruled out for the rest of the season with an anterior cruciate ligament injury sustained against Arsenal on Sunday.

This is a significant blow for Pep Guardiola, as the Ballon d'Or frontrunner was pivotal to City's success last season, playing 50 matches and playing a central role in Spain's Euro victory.

Having only missed three games earlier this season due to a hamstring injury, this will be the longest absence of his career, per ESPN.

With City now facing a void at the base of their midfield, speculation is growing over whether they will seek reinforcement in January, with Crystal Palace's Adam Wharton previously linked as a potential target.

Although further tests are needed to confirm Rodri's ACL injury, sources cited by ESPN indicate that he is likely facing an extended period on the sidelines.

The midfielder was forced off early in the first half, clutching his knee, after playing 50 matches last season and playing a pivotal role in Spain's Euro 2024 success.

Rodri has rarely dealt with injuries in his career, with his longest absence being just three games earlier this season due to a hamstring issue.

What's next for Man City?

Manchester City now face the challenge of filling his crucial midfield role.

It remains to be seen if they will seek reinforcements in the January transfer window, with Adam Wharton of Crystal Palace having been linked to the club over the summer.

