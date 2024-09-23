Pep Guardiola vented his spleen after Arsenal's equalising goal from Riccardo Calafiori in Sunday's blockbuster game

The Manchester City boss did not take Calafiori's goal lightly but was filled with joy after John Stone's last-gasp goal

Guardiola will hope to have a less tense game when his City side face Watford in the Carabao Cup

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola couldn't hide his frustration during his team's tense 2-2 draw with Arsenal, a match filled with drama and controversy.

Guardiola's temper boiled over when Arsenal netted a contentious goal, leading him to angrily kick and break a chair in the dugout during the high-stakes Premier League encounter at the Etihad Stadium.

Pep Guardiola reacted angrily after Riccardo Calafiori's contentious goal for Arsenal. Photos by Carl Recine/Getty Images and @Abukal/X.

The reigning champions started brightly, with Erling Haaland marking his 100th goal for City in signature style, calmly slotting the ball past goalkeeper David Raya early on, per 90Min.

City seemed poised to take control, with their sharpness suggesting another goal could be imminent.

However, Arsenal soon hit back, as debutant Riccardo Calafiori unleashed a brilliant strike from outside the box, levelling the score just 13 minutes later.

Calafiori's stunning goal sparks controversy

While Calafiori’s equaliser was a moment of individual brilliance, it also sparked a heated debate.

City players immediately surrounded referee Michael Oliver, arguing that the free-kick leading to the goal was taken from the wrong spot and that no clear signal had been given to resume play.

Captain Kyle Walker also expressed frustration, pointing out that he hadn’t been allowed enough time to get back into position after speaking with the referee during the stoppage.

Guardiola 'kicks and breaks' his chair

Despite the protests, the referee dismissed their concerns, leading Guardiola to vent his anger visibly on the touchline, as noted by Metro.

The usually composed manager was seen berating fourth official Andrew Madley and his assistants, directing his frustrations at the officiating decisions.

City, despite being rattled by the controversy, continued to press for an equaliser.

They found their breakthrough in stoppage time when John Stones scored to restore parity, ensuring that both teams left with a point.

Guardiola's side may have felt they let the game slip, but Arsenal’s resilience and City's emotional reactions underscored the intensity of the contest.

Arteta visibly furious with Trossard's red card

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh reported that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was visibly livid after Leandro Trossard received a red card during their Premier League match against Manchester City.

The Belgian attacker was shown a red card for kicking the ball away in the dying moments of first-half stoppage time.

