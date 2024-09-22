Mikel Arteta was livid after Leandro Trossard was shown a red card during Arsenal's Premier League clash with Manchester City

Trossard needlessly picked up two yellow cards in a space of two minutes, warranting his send-off deep into first-half stoppage time

The Spanish coach has seen his side battle with niggling disciplinary issues this term after Declan Rice's earlier red card

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was visibly furious after Leandro Trossard's reckless red card during their high-stakes Premier League clash against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.

The Belgian forward was dismissed for kicking the ball away deep into first-half stoppage time, a moment of ill-discipline that left Arsenal reeling.

Mikel Arteta was visibly unhappy after Leandro Trossard was sent off during Arsenal's Premier League clash with Manchester City. Photos by Carl Recine and Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA.

Leandro Trossard's reckless red card

The incident unfolded when Trossard needlessly fouled Bernardo Silva in midfield with a shove.

Referee Michael Oliver immediately deemed it worthy of a booking, but what followed moments later escalated the situation.

According to Sportstar, Trossard, in a fit of frustration, booted the ball away, leaving Oliver with no choice but to issue a second yellow and send him off, reducing the Gunners to 10 men.

Mikel Arteta 'loses his head' after red card

Trossard’s rash actions stunned the Arsenal squad, and none more so than their head coach.

Arteta, known for his passion and intensity, was visibly taken aback by the unnecessary dismissal.

Caught in disbelief, the Spaniard dramatically pulled his jumper over his head, almost as if to shield himself from the reality of the situation.

He animatedly voiced his frustration to the fourth official, clearly rattled by the careless mistake.

Arsenal's red card battles this season

This wasn’t Arsenal’s first brush with indiscipline this season.

Earlier in the campaign, Declan Rice was sent off against Brighton in a similarly controversial fashion, leaving Arteta once again frustrated as his team finished that game with a 1-1 draw, as noted by Goal.

The recurring theme of red cards and lapses in judgment continues to hamper Arsenal’s push for consistency in a league where discipline is critical.

Man City star Rodri mocks Arsenal

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Manchester City star Rodri mocked Arsenal last season after City secured their fourth consecutive Premier League title.

The Spanish midfielder suggested that the Gunners were content with a draw when they played out a 0-0 stalemate at the Etihad.

However, in a twist of fate, Rodri sustained an injury when the two teams faced off again on Sunday, September 22.

