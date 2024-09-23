Mikel Arteta has reacted to Leandro Trossard's controversial red card during Arsenal's stalemate against Manchester City

The 42-year-old, who was furious with referee Michael Oliver's decision, aimed a thinly-veiled critique in his verdict

Meanwhile, the Gunners will have to quickly get over the result as they face Bolton in the Carabao Cup on September 25

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has reflected on his side's dramatic 2-2 draw against Manchester City, a result that could have been a landmark victory at the Etihad Stadium.

The Gunners came agonisingly close to becoming the first visiting team to claim all three points at City's fortress since Brentford’s win in November 2022.

A win would have propelled Arsenal to the top of the Premier League table.

Late goal denies Arsenal victory at City

The Gunners were dealt a blow in the dying moments when John Stones struck an equaliser in the 98th minute, extinguishing Arsenal's hopes of a major triumph.

It was a hard-fought contest, with City drawing first blood through Erling Haaland, whose predatory instincts saw him net in the ninth minute.

However, Arsenal showed resilience and fought back.

Ricardo Calafiori, on his full debut for the North London club, found the net, levelling the score before Gabriel Magalhaes headed Arsenal into the lead.

Leandro Trossard's controversial red card

Their comeback seemed to shift the momentum, but the real twist came in first-half stoppage time when Leandro Trossard was controversially sent off.

The red card forced Arsenal to adapt, retreating into an ultra-defensive posture for the entirety of the second half.

The Gunners effectively employed a low block, ceding the ball to their opponents and focusing on stifling City's attacks.

This defensive strategy meant that Arsenal had a mere 12.5% possession in the second half - a tactical shift that underscored the team's survival mode.

City, meanwhile, launched an attacking onslaught, with a staggering 28 shots recorded in the second half alone - a figure reminiscent of the unforgettable title-winning match against QPR in 2012, featuring Sergio Aguero’s iconic strike, per the BBC.

Arteta reflects on Trossard's red card

In his post-match comments, Arteta, clearly frustrated by officiating, criticised the referee’s decision to send Trossard off.

“Red card? I prefer not to comment... I've seen it. It's that obvious,” the Arsenal boss said, as quoted by Fabrizio Romano.

“I’m expecting now 100 Premier League games to be played 10 against 11.”

Arteta furious after Trossard red card incident

