Ghana's U20 team have drawn in a tricky group ahead of the WAFU Zone B tournament

The Black Satellites are hoping to make a return to the Africa U20 Cup of Nations

Two teams from the zonal championship will secure automatic qualification to the tournament

The Black Satellites of Ghana have been drawn in Group A of the West Africa Football Union Championship slated for October this year.

Ghana will face host Togo, Niger and Benin in Group A, with hopes of securing one of the tickets for the Africa Youth Championship.

Meanwhile, Group B houses West African giants Nigeria, Ivory Coast and Burkina Faso.

The top two teams from the zone will qualify for the Africa U20 Cup of Nations next year.

The Black Satellites will open their tournament with a game against Togo before facing Niger and Benin in subsequent matches, per CAF.

Ghana has not qualified for the AFCON U20 championship since winning it in Mauritania in 2021.

Ghana U20 coach confident ahead of tournament

Desmond Offei has disclosed that rebuilding the team has not been easy but admits the Black Satellites will be ready before the tournament.

He said, as quoted by My Joy Online: “We've lost a lot of players. I think since the African Games we've lost over 9 to 10 players that have travelled to Europe to start their career,” he said.

“So it was challenging to rebuild the whole team. We've got some good quality in the squad that I'm sure they can show something during this tournament.

"So preparation has been going on. We're not the best out there that we wanted, but we are growing. The team is growing gradually and I'm sure prior to the tournament it will get better."

Aziz Issah joins Barcelona

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that Spanish giants Barcelona have signed Ghanaian winger Abdul Aziz Issah in the summer transfer window.

The 18-year-old joins the Catalan giants from Ghana Premier League outfit Dreams FC after impressing the technical team while on trials.

He becomes the second Ghanaian to join the La Liga side in the transfer window, three days after David Oduro joined the reserve side on a three-year deal.

