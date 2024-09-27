Richard Ofori: Forgotten Black Stars Goalkeeper Finds New Club in South Africa
- Ghana goalkeeper Richard Ofori has joined a new club in South Africa after leaving Orlando Pirates
- The Ghana international inked a new deal to join Amazulu FC after two months without a club
- Ofori has spent the past decade playing in the South African league for Maritzburg and Pirates
PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.
Ghanaian goalkeeper Richard Ofori has landed a new club in South Africa after leaving Orlando Pirates in July.
The Black Stars shot-stopper signed a deal to join AmaZulu FC as a free agent as he arrives with an enormous amount of experience.
Ofori spent most of his career in South Africa, featuring for Maritzburg United and Orlando Pirates.
The 30-year-old shared his excitement after penning a permanent contract with the KwaZulu Natal club.
“I’m happy to be here in KZN again. It feels like home, as KwaZulu Natal was where I first arrived in South Africa. We’re here to work and continue the journey. The team is a big club, the oldest in the country, and I’m here to contribute,” said Ofori, as quoted by the club's official website.
“The team has excellent goalkeepers, and together, we aim to work as a unit to help the club achieve its goals,” Ofori added.
Ofori has made 162 club career appearances, including 120 in the South African league, per Transfermarkt.
Ofori's AFCON mistake cost him Ghana invite
Ofori has not received an invite to the Black Stars since his costly mistake at the Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast, leading to Ghana's elimination from the competition.
Despite being one of the leaders of the team, the ex-Wa All Stars goalkeeper seems to have lost his position to Richard Ati Zigi.
With his move to AmaZulu, Ofori will be hoping to seize the opportunity to convince handles of the Black Stars.
Ofori dropped for AFCON qualifiers
Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that Ghana coach Otto Addo has named a 23-man squad without Richard Ofori for the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in September.
The Black Stars lost to Angola in Kumasi before travelling to Morocco to play out a 1-1 draw with Niger in the opening two games of the qualifiers.
Conspicuously missing from Addo's squad was also captain Andre Ayew, who has been omitted from the team for the second time running.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Lukman Mumuni Lukman Abdul Mumin is a CAF-accredited Sports Journalist based in Accra, Ghana. He has been writing for the past eight years. Lukman has worked with some of Ghana's big media houses like GMA and was a regular pundit on GTV. He started his journalism career as a presenter and a writer after studying at the Gee Way Media School. Lukman has covered several international competitions including AFCON 2023. Email: lukmanevergreen2g15@gmail.com