Ghana goalkeeper Richard Ofori has joined a new club in South Africa after leaving Orlando Pirates

The Ghana international inked a new deal to join Amazulu FC after two months without a club

Ofori has spent the past decade playing in the South African league for Maritzburg and Pirates

Ghanaian goalkeeper Richard Ofori has landed a new club in South Africa after leaving Orlando Pirates in July.

The Black Stars shot-stopper signed a deal to join AmaZulu FC as a free agent as he arrives with an enormous amount of experience.

Ofori spent most of his career in South Africa, featuring for Maritzburg United and Orlando Pirates.

Richard Ofori joins South African club Amazulu FC after leaving Orlando Pirates. Photo: Issouf Sanogo.

The 30-year-old shared his excitement after penning a permanent contract with the KwaZulu Natal club.

“I’m happy to be here in KZN again. It feels like home, as KwaZulu Natal was where I first arrived in South Africa. We’re here to work and continue the journey. The team is a big club, the oldest in the country, and I’m here to contribute,” said Ofori, as quoted by the club's official website.

“The team has excellent goalkeepers, and together, we aim to work as a unit to help the club achieve its goals,” Ofori added.

Ofori has made 162 club career appearances, including 120 in the South African league, per Transfermarkt.

Ofori's AFCON mistake cost him Ghana invite

Ofori has not received an invite to the Black Stars since his costly mistake at the Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast, leading to Ghana's elimination from the competition.

Despite being one of the leaders of the team, the ex-Wa All Stars goalkeeper seems to have lost his position to Richard Ati Zigi.

With his move to AmaZulu, Ofori will be hoping to seize the opportunity to convince handles of the Black Stars.

Ofori dropped for AFCON qualifiers

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that Ghana coach Otto Addo has named a 23-man squad without Richard Ofori for the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in September.

The Black Stars lost to Angola in Kumasi before travelling to Morocco to play out a 1-1 draw with Niger in the opening two games of the qualifiers.

Conspicuously missing from Addo's squad was also captain Andre Ayew, who has been omitted from the team for the second time running.

