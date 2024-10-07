Jules Kounde started from the bench for the first time this season as Barcelona beat Deportivo Alaves

The Frenchman had started eight successive games for La Blaugrana before he missed out on the starting XI

But it appears there is more to Kounde's absence from the starting lineup than meets the eye

French defender Jules Kounde’s unexpected omission from Barcelona’s starting lineup against Deportivo Alaves raised eyebrows on Sunday, especially considering his pivotal role in Flick’s defensive structure.

Instead, 18-year-old Hector Fort got the nod, a surprising yet calculated decision that left many questioning the manager's reasoning.

Kounde dropped as Barcelona thump Alaves

According to Transfermarkt, Kounde, typically a fixture in La Blaugrana’s starting XI, has started every match for the club this season.

So when the former Sevilla star was benched, the move came as a shock to many, particularly after Flick had assured in his pre-match press conference that he wouldn't shuffle his squad.

However, given Kounde's constant presence in the lineup, the decision, while surprising, seemed plausible.

Despite Kounde’s absence, Barcelona didn’t miss a beat, comfortably cruising to a 3-0 victory, courtesy of a clinical Robert Lewandowski hat-trick.

The smooth victory suggested that the defensive reshuffle didn’t disrupt the team’s cohesion, with Fort slotting in seamlessly.

Why did Hansi Flick drop Jules Kounde?

However, reports from Diario Sport revealed there was more behind Kounde’s benching than simple squad rotation.

According to the outlet, Flick’s decision was disciplinary rather than tactical.

The French international had allegedly been late to a pre-match team meeting, prompting the coach to take action.

Flick had previously warned his players about punctuality, and Kounde’s tardiness left the manager no choice but to impose a sanction.

Did Kounde play against Alaves?

Kounde eventually made an appearance late in the match, replacing the youngster Fort.

When questioned about the defender’s exclusion, Flick simply stated, as quoted by Barca Blaugranes: “He has been a substitute because he is resting.”

Yet Sport insists the Frenchman was not rested but disciplined for his lateness.

