A top Chelsea summer acquisition was on the receiving end of a brutal assessment following his performance against Nottingham

While the player in question was decent in Sunday's game, a former Blues striker was unimpressed with his output

Meanwhile, in the said game, Chelsea's winning streak came to a crashing halt as Nottingham held them to a 1-1 draw

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Manchester United loanee Jadon Sancho has been harshly critiqued following Chelsea’s 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest.

Despite starting his third consecutive Premier League game for the Blues, the 24-year-old winger found himself on the receiving end of tough analysis.

Jadon Sancho was the target of a brutal analysis by Tony Cascarino following his performance against Nottingham Forest. Photo by Darren Walsh.

Source: Getty Images

According to Sky Sports, Chris Wood's early goal in the second half rendered Noni Madueke's goal an equaliser, ending Chelsea’s five-game winning streak across all competitions.

Sancho receives brutal assessment

Sancho, who joined the West London outfit on transfer deadline day, has shown flashes of his talent.

Still, former Blues striker Tony Cascarino wasn't impressed with the Englishman’s contribution, particularly against Forest.

In his evaluation, Cascarino pointed out that Sancho made himself an "easy" target for the opposition, emphasising that his performance lacked the dynamism expected at the highest level.

His concerns centred around Sancho's reluctance to engage his defender.

Despite having the technical ability and good ball control, he failed to challenge Forest's right-back, Ola Aina, directly, opting for a more conservative approach instead of attempting to use his pace and dribbling to beat his marker.

Cascarino added, as quoted by Metro, "There is no doubt Sancho is a gifted player with a great touch, but his game is too predictable.

"He never initiated a physical contest with Aina and avoided taking him on one-on-one.

"While Sancho isn't slow, he lacks that quick burst of speed needed to truly unsettle defenders."

The criticism highlights the gap between Sancho's potential and his current impact on the field.

For a player of his calibre, particularly with the expectations that come with a high-profile loan move, these observations suggest a need for more aggressive, fearless play—especially if he’s to secure a regular spot under Enzo Maresca at Chelsea.

Insane stats about Sancho emerges

In a previous publication, YEN.com.gh reported on a notable Jadon Sancho statistic that emerged following Chelsea's win over Brighton last week, drawing the attention of Manchester United fans.

Since his summer transfer, Sancho has quickly found his form at Stamford Bridge.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh