The president of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Okraku, has expressed dissatisfaction with the Black Stars' poor start to the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The Black Stars lost their opening game to Angola in Kumasi before sharing the spoils with Niger in their second game in Group F.

Ghana will face Sudan in a two-legged game in October, hoping to secure the maximum points and enhance their qualification chances.

In a meeting with the players at the base, Okraku furiously reacted to the draw against Niger, stating players not interested in giving their best will be shown the door.

"Let me roll the time back: A few weeks ago we played against Niger. How did you guys feel when you went back home to your bases? Were you happy? Niger!" he said, as spotted on social media.

"Come on guys, you drew 1-1 against Niger, that was the scoreline. Four or five players who play in the Niger team, sorry, cannot play in my team but Ghana played 1-1 with Niger. What did we see, we saw a Black Stars team without passion, energy and desire to play," he added.

"The minimum I expect, the minimum Ghana expect is a team of boys or men who will show passion or desire to play... I told the coach it is either you decide to play for Ghana or you decide you'll not; then you'll never be selected."

Ghana in dire need of win against Sudan

The Black Stars are chasing their first win of the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers after a slow start to the competition.

Ghana lost their first game against Angola in Kumasi before drawing their second match with Niger, per ESPN.

The four-time African champions, who currently sit third in Group F, need at least a win in Accra to revive their hopes.

Owusu happy with Accra Sports Stadium pitch

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Black Stars midfielder Elisha Owusu was impressed by the Accra Sports Stadium pitch.

The AJ Auxerre midfielder was part of 11 players who trained on the first day of camping at the stadium in the Ghanaian capital.

Owusu stated after the training exercise that the pitch was in good shape and that the players had enjoyed making use of the turf.

