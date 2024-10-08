Elisha Owusu has shared his delight at the state of the Accra Sports Stadium ahead of the Sudan game

The Black Stars will host the North African nation in the Ghanaian capital in the first leg of a doubleheader

Ghana needs a win after a slow start to the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, with no wins from two games

Black Stars midfielder Elisha Owusu was impressed by the state of the Accra Sports Stadium ahead of the game against Sudan.

The AJ Auxerre midfielder was part of 11 players who trained on the first day of camping at the stadium in the capital.

Elisha Owusu is delighted with the quality of the Accra Sports Stadium pitch ahead of the AFCONQ game against Sudan. Photo: Twitter/ @GhanaBlackstars @mygtvsports.

Owusu stated after the training exercise that the pitch was in good shape and that the players had enjoyed making use of it.

"It was good, I will not lie to you," he told reporters, as quoted by Class FM Online.

"The pitch was quite good, and we had an amazing training session today. We are really happy that everyone is doing their part to help us play better football."

The Accra Sports Stadium secured conditional approval from the Confederation of African Football following the ban of the Kumasi Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

The Black Stars will host Sudan on Thursday, October 10, 2024, in the Ghanaian capital.

Owusu eyes victory over Sudan

With Ghana desperate for a win to revive their qualification hopes, the France-based player stated the game's importance to the playing body.

According to Owusu, the team is eyeing victories in the two matches against Sudan.

“We know the game against Sudan is a very important game for us. We didn’t have a good game against the other teams. It’s going to be a difficult game for us but we are going to stay together and do our best to win these two games," he said, as quoted by Ghana Soccernet.

“We feel blessed to be here in Accra. I know all the country are behind us, and we will do our maximum to put a good performance for everybody," he added.

Black Stars hold first training in Accra

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana opened camp ahead of their Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Sudan this month.

Coach Otto Addo led 11 players on the first day of training at the Accra Sports Stadium, with the rest arriving at a later stage.

The team will continue preparations on Tuesday with the gaffer expecting a full house ahead of the two crucial AFCONQ games.

