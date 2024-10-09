Jordan Ayew to Captain Black Stars Against Sudan in AFCON Qualifiers
- Leicester City striker Jordan Ayew will be captain of the Black Stars for the games against Sudan in the AFCON qualifiers
- The Black Stars will host the Falcons of Sudan on Thursday, October 10, 2024, at the Accra Sports Stadium
- The former African champions need a win to enhance their chances of qualifying for the competition in Morocco
PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.
Leicester City forward Jordan Ayew will lead the Black Stars in the game between Ghana and Sudan in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.
Ayew was one of the earliest to arrive in camp for the crucial doubleheader against Sudan in October.
With his senior brother, Andre Ayew and his deputies Thomas Partey and Richard Ofori unavailable, the leadership of the team goes to the ex-Crystal Palace man.
Partey has been the captain of the team in the last four matches, two in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers and the last two games in September, as reported by Pulse.
Ayew, who has 104 appearances for the Black Stars, is expected to play an inspiring role in both games following his enormous experience with the national team.
The 33-year-old has represented Ghana at several competitions, including the Africa Cup of Nations and the FIFA World Cup, and has 28 goals for the country, per Transfermarkt.
Ghana in search of first win in qualifiers
The four-times African champions are without a win after two matches in Group F of the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.
Ghana lost for the first time in 20 years in Kumasi following a 1-0 defeat to Angola in the opening match of the qualifiers.
The Black Stars shared the spoils in their second game against Niger in Morocco, leaving the team third on the table.
Anything short of a win against Sudan in Accra will massively affect Ghana's chances of qualifying for the tournament in Morocco.
Okraku blasts Black Stars over poor start
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that president of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Okraku has expressed dissatisfaction over the Black Stars' poor start to the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.
The Black Stars lost their opening game to Angola in Kumasi before sharing the spoils with Niger in their second game in Group F.
Ghana will face Sudan in a two-legged game in October with hopes of securing the maximum points and enhancing their qualification chances.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Lukman Mumuni Lukman Abdul Mumin is a CAF-accredited Sports Journalist based in Accra, Ghana. He has been writing for the past eight years. Lukman has worked with some of Ghana's big media houses like GMA and was a regular pundit on GTV. He started his journalism career as a presenter and a writer after studying at the Gee Way Media School. Lukman has covered several international competitions including AFCON 2023. Email: lukmanevergreen2g15@gmail.com