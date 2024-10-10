Otto Addo has vowed to guide Ghana to victory when his side cross paths with Sudan in the return leg of their 2025 AFCON Qualifiers

The 49-year-old rued the Black Stars' luck in their goalless draw at the Accra Sports Stadium on Thursday

Addo's men will hope to get their AFCON dream back on track when they play as guests to Sudan in Libya

Black Stars head coach Otto Addo has voiced his frustration, describing Sudan as "lucky" after his team’s goalless draw in their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier on Thursday, October 10.

Returning to the Accra Sports Stadium for the first time since 2021, Ghana hoped to secure a much-needed win, but their efforts fell short.

Ghana Coach Otto Addo has promised to inspire the Black Stars to victory against Sudan in the reverse fixture of their 2025 AFCON Qualifier. Photo by Dan Mullan.

Source: Getty Images

Despite creating several good opportunities, particularly in the second half, players like Antoine Semenyo, Mohammed Kudus, and Inaki Williams were unable to convert their chances, leaving Ghana still searching for their first victory in the qualifiers.

With only two points from a possible nine after three matches, the draw leaves Ghana’s hopes of reaching Morocco hanging by a thread, per Graphic Online.

The Black Stars must now regroup quickly as their path to qualification becomes increasingly precarious.

Otto Addo reflects on Ghana draw

Speaking to the media after the match, Addo didn’t mince words, as reported by Myjoyonline:

"Sudan was very lucky today. That is all." While luck wasn’t on their side in Accra, Addo confidently promised a different outcome when the two sides meet again in the reverse fixture.

"The next time we meet them in Libya, they won't be lucky," he vowed.

Ghana’s inability to finish their chances, paired with Sudan’s defensive resilience, left the Black Stars frustrated.

Addo’s men will need to sharpen their attack and be more clinical in front of goal if they are to turn their fortunes around in Libya.

The result means that Otto Addo remains winless in Ghana’s opening three AFCON qualifiers.

The Black Stars must now turn their attention to the return leg in Libya, where a victory could propel them to second place in Group F.

Otto Addo criticised by fans

In a related publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaians have been left disheartened by the Black Stars' failure to secure a crucial win against Sudan.

Head coach Otto Addo, who has overseen three consecutive matches without a victory, has drawn criticism from frustrated fans.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh