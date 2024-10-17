Argentina captain Lionel Messi has left out Vinicius and Rodri as he named his preferred candidate to win the Ballon d'Or

The 2022 World Cup-winning GOAT believes that his candidate 'deserves' the coveted prize more than any other player

This year's Golden Ball Award ceremony will be held on October 28 at the Théâtre du Châtelet, Paris

Lionel Messi has named his pick for the upcoming 2024 Ballon d'Or after a standout performance against Bolivia on Tuesday night.

With the award ceremony approaching, anticipation over who will claim the prestigious honour continues to build.

Source: Getty Images

With the ceremony set for late October, many have their eyes on Real Madrid's Vinicius and Manchester City's Rodri as top contenders for the honour.

Who deserves the Ballon d'Or in 2024?

According to Eurosport, Vinicius delivered a stellar campaign for Madrid, netting 24 goals across all competitions and playing a pivotal role in their La Liga and UEFA Champions League triumphs.

On the other hand, Rodri's influence was immense, both for Man City, as they claimed yet another Premier League title, and for Spain, who lifted the Euro 2024 trophy.

Messi picks his candidate as Ballon d'Or

However, Messi, the current Ballon d'Or holder, has unsurprisingly endorsed his Argentina teammate Lautaro Martinez as the leading contender for the prestigious award

“He’s had a spectacular year. He scored in the [Copa America] final and was the top scorer. He deserves the Ballon d’Or more than anyone else,” Messi told reporters following La Albiceleste’s 6-0 victory over Bolivia, as reported by La Gazzetta via Bolavip.

Cafu 'disagrees' with Messi, picks Vinicius

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that Brazilian legend Cafu 'disagreed' with Lionel Messi about who deserves to win the 2024 Ballon d'Or.

Cafu recently voiced his opinion during an interview with Stats Perform at Festival dello Sport in Italy.

The iconic defender backed Vini to win the coveted prize.

Neymar reiterates support for Vinicius

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Neymar Jr. reiterated his backing for Vinicius Junior to win the 2024 Ballon d'Or.

The former Barcelona star tipped Vinicius to outshine competitors like Jude Bellingham and Rodri for the prestigious award.

Meanwhile, reports suggest that Vinicius 'already knows' he's secured the 2024 Ballon d'Or, with Nike preparing a special tribute to him.

