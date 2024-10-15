Ballon d’Or: Brazil Legend Picks Real Madrid Star to Win Top Prize
- This year's Ballon d'Or Award, slated for October 28, is a straight fight between Vinicius Junior and Rodrigo Cascante
- But Vinicius appears to be in the lead and has been backed to clinch the prestigious prize by a Brazilian icon
- The legendary defender picked the Real Madrid winger as his Ballon d'Or choice ahead of the Manchester City star
Brazilian legend Cafu has weighed in on who he believes deserves the 2024 Ballon d'Or, the prestigious award set for October 28 at Paris's Théâtre du Châtelet.
As excitement mounts, fans and pundits around the world are debating who will succeed Lionel Messi as the world's best player.
Who wins the 2024 Ballon d'Or?
Leading the list of top contenders this year are Real Madrid duo Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Junior as well as Manchester City’s midfield maestro Rodri.
Th trio have delivered outstanding performances in the season under review, playing pivotal roles in their teams’ major successes.
Fans' loyalties, club achievements, league titles, and individual stats are all intensifying the debate over who truly deserves the crown.
Vinicius' ability to deliver in high-pressure moments, particularly during Madrid's European journey, has made him a strong candidate for the award, per Goal.
Cafu tips Vinicius to win Ballon d'Or
One of Vinicius' supporters is his compatriot and AC Milan icon Cafu, who recently voiced his opinion during an interview with Stats Perform at Festival dello Sport in Italy.
Cafu praised Vinicius, stating he has demonstrated the potential to become a top player in the future.
He believes his compatriot outperformed every other player in this year’s Ballon d'Or race, saying via Sportskeeda:
"Yes, he deserves to win it, he's had a great season. The numbers he had last season were incredible. He deserves it for what he's done and what he will do in the future.
Neymar reiterates support for Vinicius
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Neymar Jr. reiterated his backing for Vinicius Junior to win the 2024 Ballon d'Or.
The former Barcelona star tipped Vinicius to outshine competitors like Jude Bellingham and Rodri for the prestigious award.
Meanwhile, reports suggest that Vinicius 'already knows' he's secured the 2024 Ballon d'Or, with Nike preparing a special tribute to him.
