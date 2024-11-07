Arsenal suffered their maiden defeat of the 2024/25 Champions League campaign against Inter Milan, albeit in controversial fashion

The Gunners were undone by a first-half contentious penalty scored by Hakan Calhanoglu

They would now turn their attention to Premier League action when they face Chelsea in a blockbuster clash at Stamford Bridge

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta expressed frustration over refereeing decisions following his team's narrow loss to Inter Milan in Wednesday’s UEFA Champions League clash.

A contentious penalty call in first-half stoppage time, converted by Hakan Calhanoglu, ultimately handed the Gunners a second consecutive defeat across competitions.

Mikel Arteta barks instructions from the touchline during Arsenal's Champions League defeat to Inter Milan. Photo by Marco Luzzani.

Source: Getty Images

Inter pip Arsenal in crunch affair

Inter Milan came out with intensity, nearly scoring just two minutes in, despite rotating some players ahead of their crucial Serie A meeting with Napoli this weekend.

Arsenal, on the other hand, gradually found their footing as the half progressed, but Inter managed to seize a lead under disputed circumstances.

Merino's controversial handball and potential penalty

Mikel Merino was penalised for a handball in the box, though his arm was close to his body, leaving him minimal time to react—a decision that led to Calhanoglu's successful penalty conversion.

Meanwhile, Inter might have been lucky early on to escape conceding a penalty. Inter goalkeeper Yann Sommer, attempting to punch away a cross from Gabriel Martinelli, missed the ball entirely and collided with Merino, who had positioned himself for the header, Goal reports.

However, referee István Kovács and VAR dismissed any claims for a penalty, a decision that left Arteta visibly agitated.

After the match, Arteta openly criticised the officiating, voicing his disappointment with the penalty calls—or lack thereof.

Speaking to TNT Sports, he stated, as quoted by Fabrizio Romano, “I feel like we were very harshly done tonight… in the sense that it is obvious.”

Referring to the disputed handball and Merino's clash with Sommer, Arteta added,

“One of them, both penalties. Especially if you’re going to give that one on Merino… the other one has to be 100 per cent a penalty.”

The result has left Arsenal with much to ponder as they aim to regain momentum amid mounting competition in the Champions League group stage.

Arteta used pickpockets to teach players a lesson

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Mikel Arteta employed pickpockets to impart a unique lesson to his players ahead of the new season.

Known for his innovative approach, Arteta has often used unconventional tactics to motivate his Arsenal squad since taking the reins in 2019, drawing attention to his creative methods in player development.

Arteta aims a sly dig at Chelsea

In a previous report by YEN.com.gh, Mikel Arteta seemingly directed a subtle dig at Chelsea following Riccardo Calafiori’s remarks on choosing the right career path before leaving Bologna.

Arteta noted that despite attractive offers from other clubs, including financially tempting ones, Calafiori ultimately opted to join Arsenal.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh