Black Sherif received an interesting form of support from a young man who combed the streets of Accra playing music from his latest album, Iron Boy

In the video, the young man wore an outfit similar to what Black Sherif loves to wear and carried the speaker on his head while blasting the songs

The video, which was shared on the young man's TikTok page, was reposted by Black Sherif, giving it more traction and sparking a flurry of reactions

A young Ghanaian man showed his love for Black Sherif's music in an unconventional manner. He promoted the musician's album, Iron Boy, by taking to the streets of Accra with a large speaker blasting songs from the project.

He also wore an outfit similar to Black Sherif’s signature style. He combined bell jeans with a tight top and sunglasses, making him stand out in public.

The video went viral after Black Sherif reposted it, giving the fan’s act even more attention and sparking reactions across social media.

Iron Boy, Black Sherif’s second studio album, was released on April 3, 2025. The album, which features 15 tracks, has been well-received by fans and critics. The project explores themes of struggle, resilience, and success and includes collaborations with Nigerian artists Fireboy DML and Seyi Vibez.

Some of the notable tracks include The Victory Song, Top of the Morning, and Sacrifice. The title track, Iron Boy, is also gaining attention.

This album follows Black Sherif’s debut album, The Villain I Never Was, which was released in 2022. Black Sherif has become one of Ghana’s most successful and streamed artists, alongside figures like Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale, and Amaarae.

Black Sherif fan sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

kikisharmaine said:

"All Blacko fans are highly favored."

Bill-Onaire Autos wrote:

"Been playing iron boy the whole day!"

Nana Esi said:

"God bless u, keep it up🔥🔥🔥 Blacko forever!!"

D’hope reacted:

"Yes, I saw you at Achimota mall last Sunday."

kiddblackrapgod said:

"@blacksherif_doing things we never seen before. The videos, photos overall image. The intention and the attention to detail. All that thing on another level."

KojoWud__ said:

"Since Black Sherif dropped Where dem boys none of the artists he threw shade at has replied. so you people are scared to reply or what? Chale drop something and bring the heat back."

delmiyaa said:

"Black Sherif and Moliy are the only Ghanaian artists I’ve heard on Nigerian radio since I’ve been here."

Quamina_Mp

"Had to slide through and show love to the Iron Boy inside New York. Congratulations, champion@blacksherif_ you do am."

Efia Odo shows Black Sherif support

Efia Odo also recently showed Black Sherif support by jamming to his music, and many social media users were excited.

YEN.com.gh reported that the popular actress was seated in her vehicle driving as she rattled the lyrics of Where Them Boyz.

The song has quickly become a fan favourite from the album.

