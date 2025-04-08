Ghanaian TikToker Oheneba Jude has disclosed the name of his culinary show in a viral interview with Felicia Osei

The food content creator disclosed that the first episode of the show will be aired on April 12, 2025

Some social media users have congratulated the hardworking, fun and loving content creator on his latest achievement

Ghanaian content creator Oheneba Jude has been announced as the host of the popular culinary show, Edziban, on Onua TV.

The rising influencer expressed his gratitude to Ghanaian actresses Felicity Nana Ama Agyeman, popularly called Nana Ama McBrown, and Naa Ashorkor Mensah-Doku for recommending him to the management of Media Generale as the perfect host of the popular Edziban show.

Ghanaian TikToker Oheneba Jude is the new host of Kwame Dzokoto's show, Edziban, on Onua TV. Phot credit: @onuatv.

Formerly hosted by Efiewura television series star and comedian Seth Kwame Dzokoto, Edziban promotes indigenous Ghanaian dishes from across the country.

The host and the crew visit various local food joints, restaurants and homes of individuals to talk about particular local delicacies and the unique cooking methods and ingredients used to prepare them.

In an exclusive interview with Felicia Osei on Onua FM, Oheneba Jude disclosed that he was beyond excited when management of Onua TV called to make him an offer.

The video of Oheneba Jude's interview is below:

Oheneba Jude weeps on TikTok

Food content creator Oheneba Jude couldn't control his tears as he shared the news of his new job offer from Onua TV.

He couldn't utter a word as he listened to worship songs in the background while reminiscing on how far he had progressed in his career over a short period.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions to Oheneba Jude's TikTok video below:

Tabbys Parcel stated:

"Congratulations Oheneba Jude ,All the best."

Kofiasiedu stated:

"When God shows up, he shows off. Congratulations Jude 👍🏾..all the best."

Rev Sandra Boateng Ackah stated:

"Congratulations, you worked hard and Yahweh is with you."

sandiana success stated:

"This is how I will cry on my financial break through day 🙏."

lantanaIsmail stated:

"Congrats ooo oheneba na gym no eerrr."

budgetedhairline stated:

"Congratulations Jude🥹☺️🎉🎉🎉."

McMikayofficial stated:

"Congratulations bro."

Iamkharol stated:

"You are cry,you have not seen anything yet.THIS IS JXT THE BEGINNING OF YOUR SUCCESS. CONGRATULATIONS BRO🥳🥳."

🎀She’s Jay stated:

"God doesn’t look at ur certificate or your background. When he is blessing, he bless in his own appointed time. A covenant keeping God 😩😩❤️we serve."

Food content creator Oheneba Jude eats fufu

Ghanaian food content creator Oheneba Jude whetted the appetite of his fans as he enjoyed a big bowl of fufu in a viral TikTok video.

The video of Oheneba Jude eating fufu is below:

Oheneba Jude talks about marriage

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian food content creator Oheneba Jude, who opened up about his ideal woman.

The Kumasi-based TikTok sensation expressed his wish to marry when he meets the right person.

Additionally, he showed his respect for people who got married young in a video that went viral on social media.

