Lionel Scaloni, the head coach of Argentina, has left out Vinicius and Rodri as he named his preferred candidate to win the Ballon d'Or

The 2022 World Cup-winning coach believes that his candidate 'deserves' the coveted prize more than any other player

This year's Golden Ball Award ceremony will be held on October 28 at the Théâtre du Châtelet, Paris

Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni has thrown a curveball into the 2024 Ballon d'Or conversation by naming a ‘forgotten’ contender he believes deserves the prestigious award over favourites Vinicius Junior and Rodri.

With the ceremony set for late October, many have their eyes on Real Madrid's Vinicius and Manchester City's Rodri as top contenders for the honour.

Lionel Scaloni snubbed Vinicius Jr and Rodri as he revealed his preferred candidate for the 2024 Ballo d'Or prize. Photos by Soccrates Images, Eurasia Sport Images and Neal Simpson/Allstar.

Who deserves the Ballon d'Or in 2024?

According to Eurosport, Vinicius delivered a stellar campaign for Madrid, netting 24 goals across all competitions and playing a pivotal role in their La Liga and UEFA Champions League triumphs.

On the other hand, Rodri's influence was immense, both for Man City, as they claimed yet another Premier League title, and for Spain, who lifted the Euro 2024 trophy.

Argentina boss picks 'forgotten' candidate as Ballon d'Or

However, Scaloni, the mastermind behind Argentina's 2022 World Cup victory, has made a compelling case for Lautaro Martinez.

He argues that the Inter Milan forward's achievements last season should not be overlooked.

Scaloni said, as quoted by Sportskeeda: “He’s [Lautaro Martinez] had a spectacular year; he scored in the final, he was the top scorer of the Copa America, and he deserves it more than anyone.

"I hope he can get it. He’s a guy I really appreciate a lot, and hopefully, he gets this opportunity, which, if not now, will come later because he still has a huge future ahead.”

Does Lautaro Martinez deserve to win the Ballon d'Or?

Martinez's contributions were central to Inter's success. He captained the team to their 20th Serie A title, and his 27 goals and seven assists across all competitions highlighted his importance.

He also claimed the Serie A Golden Boot, underscoring his value to the Nerazzurri's domestic dominance.

Beyond that, his international performance was equally impressive.

He finished as the top scorer of the Copa America with five goals, including the decisive winner in extra time against Colombia in the final.

Cafu 'disagrees' with Scaloni, picks Vinicius

However, in a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that Brazilian legend Cafu 'disagreed' with Lionel Scaloni about who deserves to win the 2024 Ballon d'Or.

Cafu recently voiced his opinion during an interview with Stats Perform at Festival dello Sport in Italy.

The iconic defender backed Vini to win the coveted prize.

