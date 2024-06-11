Black Stars: Inaki Williams Delights Over Jordan Ayew's Hat-Trick, Extols Him After Ghana's Victory
- Ghana beat the Central African Republic to become leaders of their World Cup qualifiers group
- Jordan Ayew delivered a treble in Ghana's high-scoring win, pushing the Black Stars to the top of their group
- Inaki Wiliams celebrated Ghana's win and showered praises on Jordan Ayew on X
Ghana scored the Central African Republic 4:3 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, Kumasi, on June 10.
Ghana has now secured six points in this international break, bolstering the Black Stars to the top of their World Cup qualifiers group.
Inaki Williams joined in the Black Stars' celebration after their impressive performance against the Central African Republic.
Inaki Williams extols Jordan Ayew
Athletic Bilbao forward Inaki Williams was injured and could not make the Black Stars squad for the World Cup qualifiers doubleheader.
However, the celebrated striker has been attentive to Ghana's strides as it battles for a spot on the list of African countries to play at the upcoming World Cup in 2026.
Inaki hailed Jordan Ayew after the latter scored a historic hat-trick to help Ghana's 4:3 victory.
Netizens react to Inaki Williams
YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Inaki Williams' remarks about Jordan's milestone.
@mrlamar01 said:
Masa you see what he dey do? Come back here then do mb3l3 things you go see
@Ginkor4 wrote:
Bro please we need u, hurry up and come back !!!! Prince of BilBao!!!❤️
@X_kennedy1 noted:
As you and Dede are not part , you see how they're winning Vimmm wai
@3d_em00 commented:
We miss you baller !! Get well soon . The World Cup is waiting for you ..
@louis664 added:
Like u come aa he no go give u pass
Jordan Ayew wins Golden Boot
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghana Football Association honoured Crystal Palace player Jordan Ayew for reaching his 100th cap.
The brief ceremony was held at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi before the Black Stars' match against the Central African Republic.
The football governing body awarded the Crystal Palace forward with a Golden Boot for his milestone.
