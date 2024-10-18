Argentina and Inter Miami superstar Lionel Messi claims he is 'unstoppable' while affirming his desire to win more trophies

The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner on Thursday was given the MARCA America Award, which many have labelled the GOAT Award

He will return to club action on Saturday, October 19, when Inter Miami hosts New England Revolution in the MLS

Lionel Messi has reaffirmed his relentless pursuit of more silverware despite already boasting an enviable collection of trophies and individual accolades.

The 37-year-old football legend was recently honoured with the prestigious MARCA America Award, widely regarded as the 'Greatest of All Time' (GOAT) award on social media.

Lionel Messi has openly declared his passion to win more trophies despire being the most decorated footballer in history. Photo by Vaughn Ridley.

Source: Getty Images

Messi wins 'GOAT' Award

This latest recognition pays tribute to Messi’s remarkable career, which includes an astonishing 56 individual records and 46 team achievements.

At the award ceremony, Messi expressed his unwavering passion for the game and his drive to continue winning.

Reflecting on his career and future aspirations, the Argentine icon shared his thoughts on how his physical condition and love for football remain as strong as ever.

Messi reveals hunger for more titles

After receiving the award, Messi said, according to MARCA, "I am still hungry for titles even though I am a bit older and my family keeps growing. I feel their support, so I am unstoppable."

He continued, "I love playing football and everything it gives me. I have had really bad times with Argentina before achieving what we have done today, but I think it helped us a lot to become what we are today."

Messi’s ability to sustain such high levels of performance at this stage in his career is a testament to his adaptability and footballing intelligence.

Even as he ages, his technical finesse, vision, and game management continue to set him apart.

What's next for Lionel Messi?

After delivering another stellar performance in Argentina’s CONMEBOL 2026 World Cup Qualifiers, Messi is poised to return to Inter Miami action.

According to Sofascore, his side is set to face the New England Revolution in Major League Soccer this Saturday, and Messi's presence could once again be the catalyst for success.

