Lionel Messi saw his legacy further etched in the sands of time with his latest accolade bestowed on him by MARCA

According to the Spanish tabloid, Messi's singular honour of being the most decorated footballer in history makes him the GOAT

The 37-year-old received a golden statue on Thursday, October 17, at Chase Stadium in Miami, USA

Lionel Messi has been honoured as the most decorated footballer in the sport's history, a monumental achievement that highlights his incredible legacy.

The Inter Miami forward received this prestigious accolade at Chase Stadium in Miami, where he was recognised for accumulating a record 46 titles across his career, making him the player with the most trophies in football history.

Lionel Messi beat Cristiano Ronaldo to yet another individual accolade. Photos by @marca/X and Craig Williamson/SNS Group/Getty Images.

Messi beats Ronaldo to another award

In comparison, Messi's long-time rival, Cristiano Ronaldo, holds 33 major trophies—13 fewer than the Argentine icon.

The award, established by Spanish media outlet MARCA, celebrates Messi’s outstanding career, which includes an impressive 56 individual records and 46 team accomplishments.

This latest recognition further cements his place among the greatest players to ever grace the pitch.

Inside Messi's career littered with trophies

Messi's rise to global stardom began in 2004 at Barcelona, where his breakthrough set the tone for years of dominance.

Following his time in Spain, he enjoyed a notable stint at Paris Saint-Germain before embarking on his current chapter with Inter Miami.

Beyond his club exploits, Messi's international career with Argentina has been nothing short of remarkable.

Since 2022, he has won four major titles, including the coveted World Cup.

His individual accolades are equally astonishing: eight Ballon d'Ors, six Golden Boots, and top scorer awards for both La Liga and Argentina.

Additionally, Messi holds the record for the most appearances in World Cup history, with 26 matches played.

Is Lionel Messi the greatest footballer of all time?

According to MARCA via Tribuna, Messi’s recognition is based on his unmatched accomplishments in football, having won more silverware than any other player in history.

This distinction all but confirms Messi’s status as the "Greatest of All Time" (GOAT).

Messi aims subtle jab at Ronaldo

In a previous publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Lionel Messi seemed to take a subtle jab at his longtime rival, Cristiano Ronaldo.

After scoring a hat-trick and providing two assists in Argentina's CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers, Messi's international tally reached 112, still behind Ronaldo’s 133.

However, in a post-match interview, Messi dismissed the statistics' significance, stating that he was not focused on them.

