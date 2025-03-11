Black Stars winger Abdul Fatawu Issahaku joined the Muslim Community of Leicester for Iftar on Tuesday evening

The Ghanaian footballer, who is recovering from a long time injury, spent quality time with members of the faith he shares

The Leicester City player will miss the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers between Ghana and Chad and Madagascar

Ghanaian footballer Abdul Fatawu Issahaku made a surprise visit to the Muslim Community of Leicester during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan.

Issahaku, who is also a devoted Muslim, spent time with the members of the community as they performed Iftar together. Iftar is the breaking of fast by Muslims.

Fatawu Issahaku visits Leicester's Muslim community for Iftar. Photo: Instagram/ @issahakufatawu10.

Source: Instagram

In a video shared on social media, Issahaku was warmly received by members of the faith, exchanging the Islamic greeting of Assalamualaiku.

The Leicester City star has been out with an injury since November last year and he is expected to return to action next season after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament problem. He picked the injury while playing for Ghana in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Angola in Luanda.

The talented footballer's injury has been a massive blow for the Foxes who are struggling in the Premier League following their return to the topflight.

Issahaku played a huge role in their promotion, scoring six goals and registering 13 assists while on loan at the club. He signed a long-term contract after a successful first season at the club.

Before suffering the injury, Isshaku had delivered two assists in the Premier League, including starring in the comeback win against Southampton at St Mary's.

The former Sporting Lisbon player will miss the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Chad and Madagascar.

Issahaku makes donation on 21st birthday

The former Ghana U20 star turned 21 on March 8, 2025, and decided to celebrate the moment by donating to the less privileged.

Fatawu Issahaku watches Leicester train as he continues rehabilitation. Photo: Twitter/ @LCFC.

Source: Twitter

"Thanks to you all for your birthday wishes. May God protect us," wrote the winger with images from the donation.

Isshaku is known for his philanthropic work, having made several generous donations in the past.

The items donated included bags of rice, boxes of sugar and soft drinks.

Meanwhile, the talented forward is working his way back to fitness as he continues his rehabilitation.

“I think with Fatawu out on a cruciate, that was a big blow just a week before I started. It’s a massive loss for this team,” said his manager, Ruud Van Nistelrooy.

This season, Issahaku has made 11 English Premier League appearances while providing two assists.

Issahaku attends Stonebwoy's concert

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that players of the senior national team, the Black Stars were not left out of the Independence Day celebrations in the UK.

Several Ghanaian music stars including R2Bees, King Paluta and Stonebwoy were in London, England for the 68th anniversary celebrations of the West African nation.

While most of the stars were paraded at the Indigo 02 Arena for the Independence Day bash, Stonebwoy held his own concert in London.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh