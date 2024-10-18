Thailand-based Sudan striker Abobaker Mamoun Eisa has opened up on Kwesi Appiah's effect on the national team

Sudan are set to make a return to the Africa Cup of Nations after beating Ghana last Tuesday in Libya in the AFCON qualifiers

Appiah's Sudan are also top of their Group in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers ahead of Senegal and DR Congo

Sudan striker Abobaker Eisa has hailed the influence of Ghanaian trainer Kwesi Appiah on the mentality of the national team.

The North Africans are on the brink of qualifying for the Africa Cup of Nations despite the ongoing war in Sudan.

Sudan have been forced to play their home matches in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers away from their own country due to the current crisis.

Sudan striker praises influence of Kwesi Appiah on the team since taking over as coach.

However, the football team has defied all odds as they now need just a point to qualify for the tournament in Morocco at the expense of Ghana.

Appiah's team are also top of their group in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers ahead of 2021 African champions Senegal.

According to Eisa, Appiah has built a winning mentality around the team and they enter into games with so much confidence.

"With the things that are going on in Sudan right now, the civil war, we’re playing a much bigger game. People are in the streets to watch the games, and this is giving them a lot of joy amongst the chaos that’s been going on. It makes them feel proud,” Eisa told BBC Sport, as quoted by 3 News.

“He brings a lot of experience and he’s changed our mentality into thinking we could beat anyone.”

Appiah transforms Sudan national team

The former Black Stars coach is revered in Sudan for his work with the national team.

Appiah first arrived in Sudan to coach Khartoum FC, where he established a relationship with the North African nation.

Earlier, this year he was recruited to lead the national team and he has since steer them into an unbeatable side.

Sudan sit second in Group F of the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers after four matches, per ESPN.

Appiah feels sorry for Ghana

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that Sudan coach Kwesi Appiah has described Ghana's current state in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers as unfortunate after leading the North Africans to an important victory over the Black Stars.

The Black Stars are currently on the verge of missing out on the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco following a 2-0 defeat to Sudan in Libya.

Second-half goals from Ahmed Mahmoud Mohamed and Mohamed Abdelrahman saw Appiah's side record a historic win and keep their AFCON hopes alive.

