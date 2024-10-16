Kwesi Appiah remains confident of leading Sudan to the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco next year

The Ghanaian trainer led the Falcons to a historic victory over the Black Stars in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers

Sudan needs just a point to secure a spot in Morocco with two games remaining in the Nations Cup qualifiers

Sudan coach Kwesi Appiah has described Ghana's current state in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers as unfortunate after leading the North Africans to an important victory over the Black Stars.

The Black Stars are currently on the verge of missing out on the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco following a 2-0 defeat to Sudan in Libya.

Second-half goals from Ahmed Mahmoud Mohamed and Mohamed Abdelrahman saw Appiah's side record a historic win and keep their AFCON hopes alive.

Kwesi Appiah feels sorry for Ghana after leading Sudan to famous victory over Black Stars. Photo: Facebook/ SFA- Sudan Football Association.

Source: Twitter

Sudan needs just a point to return to the tournament while Ghana has to win their remaining matches and hope the Falcons lose the last two games.

"Today's match was difficult to play against Ghana, which is one of the best countries in football, we went to Ghana and we drew and we knew here it would be a difficult match, we gave our best and changed the way we played and the boys sacrificed for their people and played their battles for Sudan," stated the former Ghana coach in his post-match presser, as quoted by Pulse.

“It’s unfortunate because Ghana has a good team. It’s unfortunate that one of us, either Ghana or us [Sudan] has to go out. And unfortunately for Ghana, Sudan has beaten them so automatically Ghana will have to go out.”

Ghana set to miss AFCON

The Black Stars of Ghana will be missing the Africa Cup of Nations for the first time in 20 years should Sudan pick a point in their remaining tow games.

Having exited the competition at the group stage of the last two editions, Ghana managed to pick only two points in four matches, a draw against Niger and Sudan before defeats to the North Africans and Angola.

Ghana sits third in Group F and only the top two teams qualify for AFCON, per ESPN.

Sudan silence Ghana in Libya

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana's Black Stars are on the brink of missing the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco next year after a 2-0 defeat to Sudan in Libya.

Two quick-fire second-half goals from Ahmed Mahmoud Mohamed and Mohamed Abdelrahman Yousif was enough as Sudan secured an enormous victory in Group F.

The victory keeps Sudan in second place and a point away from qualifying for the Nations Cup in Morocco next year while Ghana will need a miracle to make it to the tournament.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh