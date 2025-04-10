Ghanaians are still reeling from the sad demise of a popular content creator based in Germany, Adwenpahene

He reportedly died after a short illness, breaking the hearts of friends and loved ones in Ghana and beyond

Following his demise, his family has responded to claims indicating that Ibrahim Mahama had visited them

The family of German-based Ghanaian content creator Evans Amakwah, popularly known as Adwenpahene, has opened up about his demise.

In a video, his uncle confirmed the sad passing of their beloved relative and indicated that the sad incident happened on April 4, 2025, after the young man fell ill and was taken to the hospital.

Adwenpahene's uncle also responded to claims of Ibrahim Mahama, a Ghanaian business mogul and brother of President John Dramani Mahama, visiting his family.

He stated that the claims were false, stressing that the President's brother had not flown to Germany or donated to the family after their relative's demise.

Ghanaian content creator Adwenpahene passes away

On Friday, May 4, 2025, it was reported that popular Ghanaian content creator, Adwenpahene, had passed away.

His followers were unsure, and the details of his sad passing were scanty. However, Ohenebamedia later confirmed the news and opened up about the cause of his demise.

The Ghanaian blogger noted that Adwenpahene died after suffering from complications of high blood pressure.

According to Oheneba's report, Adwenpahene was diagnosed with high blood pressure about six years ago and given medicine to help manage his condition.

However, he stopped taking the medicine at some point, giving various excuses for his actions. His condition worsened and he suffered a severe high blood pressure attack recently, leading to his demise.

The sad news has broken the hearts of his family members, especially his wife and kids.

Watch the video of Adwenpahene's uncle speaking below:

Netizens divided over Ibrahim not visiting family

Netizens who saw the video of Adwenpahene's family responding to claims of Ibrahim Mahama visiting their family expressed mixed reactions in the comments section.

While some were bothered by the silence of the President's brother, others said it was no big deal.

@Nana Akua8213 wrote:

"But wait ooo, why should Ibrahim Mahama pay a visit to his family? The fact that he named his daughter after Ibrahim doesn’t mean he has to be there."

@Wisdom of the just wrote:

"They should bow their heads down in shame because they did not advise adwenpahene of all his insults."

@Nana akua wrote:

"So is true."

@King David Walker wrote:

"The man's voice is like pastor Adoteng Boateng ooo eii."

@Patwiredu wrote:

"Ibrahim Mahama will send Appiah stadium by all means..and I think it wouldn't be bad idea koraa my opinion tho."

@AkuaTolbertSnr wrote:

"This his nephew has to stop granting interviews aah."

Burial date for Adwenpahene released by family

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that NDC blogger, Adwenpahene's burial date was confirmed by his sister.

The Ghanaian content creator passed away in Germany recently, breaking many hearts on social media.

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions to Adwenpahene's death and news of his burial date.

