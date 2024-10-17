Ghana coach Otto Addo has stated that the Black Stars are not out of the running to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations

The former African champions are yet to win a game in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers after four matches in Group F

Ghana will face Angola in Luanda before engaging Niger in the final match of the club in Accra in November

Black Stars coach Otto Addo is convinced Ghana can qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations despite the defeat to Sudan in Libya on Tuesday.

The four-time African champions are on the brink of missing the tournament in Morocco after picking only two points from four matches.

The defeat to Sudan means Ghana must win their last two matches and hope the North Africans lose their final two games.

Mathematically, Sudan needs just a point to book their place in Morocco and will next face bottom side Niger while Ghana engages leaders Angola, who have already qualified for AFCON 2025, per ESPN.

"It's not over yet. Mathematically, there's still a chance, and we will do everything in our power to keep this chance alive," he said in his post-match presser.

“When I reflect, it’s not just about this game, but also our overall approach. You have to win your home games. The passion and discipline, both defensively and offensively, were there, but we just didn’t execute,” he added.

Otto Addo under pressure as Ghana coach

The German-born Ghanaian trainer is under pressure to deliver after winning only two matches in six competitive games since his second return.

The former Borussia Dortmund gaffer has a good chance of qualifying for the World Cup following wins over Mali and the Central African Republic.

However, missing the Africa Cup of Nation could lead to his sacking especially with the FA under huge pressure to show him the exit door.

Sudan beat Ghana in AFCON qualifiers

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that Ghana's Black Stars are on the brink of missing the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco next year after a 2-0 defeat to Sudan in Libya.

Two quick-fire second-half goals from Ahmed Mahmoud Mohamed and Mohamed Abdelrahman Yousif was enough as Sudan secured an enormous victory in Group F.

The victory keeps Sudan in second place and a point away from qualifying for the Nations Cup in Morocco next year while Ghana will need a miracle to make it to the tournament.

