Kylian Mbappe made an immediate impact on his Real Madrid debut by scoring a crucial goal against Atalanta in the UEFA Super Cup final on Wednesday, August 14.

The French forward, finally realising his long-held dream of playing for the Merengues, left a lasting impression in his first appearance.

Debut delight as Mbappe scores in UEFA Super Cup

The 25-year-old had a subdued start, with the Atalanta defence keeping a close eye on him, particularly in the first half.

However, it always felt like a matter of time before Mbappe would find his moment.

But when the first goal came for Madrid, it was through the boots of Fede Valverde, and the momentum shifted in the favour of the Champions League winners as they searched for a second goal to secure their lead.

The stage was finally set for Mbappe, and he didn't disappoint.

How did Mbappe score his debut goal for Real Madrid?

In a swift counterattack orchestrated by Carlo Ancelotti's side, Vinicius Junior initially seemed to have misplaced a pass intended for Mbappe.

However, Jude Bellingham was quick to recover the situation, keeping the play alive with a precise pass that found the French captain in a prime position.

Mbappe wasted no time, clinically finishing the move and sealing the victory for Madrid, as noted by Goal.

His celebration was iconic.

He folded his arms in his signature pose before being mobbed by his teammates, signalling his arrival on the grand stage.

The former Paris Saint-Germain hitman was eventually afforded a much-needed rest when Ancelotti replaced him with Brahim Diaz in the 83rd minute.

Mbappe reveals ambitious Real Madrid goals

In a related publication, YEN.com.gh reported that during his official presentation at the Santiago Bernabeu, Mbappe outlined his ambitious goals as a Real Madrid player.

The former AS Monaco star expressed his determination to achieve greatness with the club, ending his speech with an enthusiastic "Hala Madrid!"

