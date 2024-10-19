Fans have reacted to Mohammed Kudus' red card against Tottenham Hotspurs in the English Premier League

The Black Stars midfielder was sent off for the first time in the Premier League after a spat with Tottenham defender Micky Van de Ven

Kudus will miss West Ham United's next three matches after the incident in the English Premier League

Mohammed Kudus was sent off for the first time in the English Premier League after a moment of madness during West Ham United's defeat to Tottenham Hotspurs.

The Ghana international was red carded in the 86th minute after a spat with Tottenham Hotspurs defender Micky Van de Ven.

The West Ham midfielder initially received a yellow for his tackle on the defender before a Video Assistant Review led to his sending off.

Mohammed Kudus receives red card in EPL game against Tottenham Hotspurs. Photo: Shaun Boterril.

Source: Getty Images

Within that brief moment, Kudus also had a go at Senegal midfielder Pape Matar Sarr, shoving the Tottenham player.

Fans took to social media to react to Kudus' attitude with some claiming he could have been sent off three times.

How fans reacted to Kudus' red card

@bootsbands posted:

"Kudus could have had three red cards"

@OleleSalvador wrote:

"Kudus dropped 3 bodies in one take; not with his feet this time but with his hands."

@KwesiBenedict added:

"There are more than two red card offenses in that Kudus madness. So not on!"

@Cfc_Janty tweeted:

"Kudus is a menace"

@MenInBlazers wrote:

"Kudus gives van de Ven a proctology exam with his boot. Then it all kicks off"

@the_marcoli_boy added:

"Mohammed Kudus prays for a player like an ordinary Ghanaian pastor"

@Rockoldcfc posted:

"Mohamed Kudus you absolute beauty"

@CFCKen_ added:

"Free Kudus bro"

Kudus sent off in West Ham defeat

The Ghana international fouled the Tottenham defender before he later had an altercation with him.

He was handed a yellow card before a Video Assistant Review led to a red card. Kudus was also involved in a spat with Senegal and Tottenham midfielder Pape Matar Sarr.

Source: YEN.com.gh