Mohammed Kudus Equals Asamoah Gyan's Premier League Goalscoring Record

Mohammed Kudus has equalled Asamoah Gyan's Premier League goalscoring record after finding the net for West Ham against Tottenham

Ghanaian forward Mohammed Kudus made an immediate impact on his return from the October international pause

Kudus' strike against Tottenham Hotspur was his second successive goal for the Hammers this season after an eight-game goal drought

Ghana international Mohammed Kudus has matched Asamoah Gyan's Premier League goalscoring record after netting for West Ham in their 4-1 loss to Tottenham on Saturday.

Kudus scored the consolation goal for the Hammers in the 18th minute, putting his team ahead early in what began as a promising match.

Mohammed Kudus has matched Asamoah Gyan's Premier League goalscoring record. Photos: West Ham United FC/Scott Heavey.

Source: Getty Images

However, Tottenham, a former UEFA Champions League finalist, mounted a strong comeback to secure a commanding victory.

With this goal, Kudus has now tallied 10 Premier League goals, equaling the record set by legendary Ghanaian forward Asamoah Gyan during his time at Sunderland, per TV3 Ghana.

Kudus matches Gyan's Premier League feat

Gyan’s brief but impactful stint in the English topflight is remembered for his goalscoring prowess during the 2010-2011 season with Sunderland.

The Ghanaian striker joined the Black Cats for a then club-record fee of £13 million from French side Rennes.

Gyan made an immediate impact, scoring 10 goals in 34 league appearances, helping Sunderland secure a mid-table finish.

Despite his promising start, Gyan's time in the EPL was short-lived, as he moved to UAE’s Al Ain the following season on a lucrative deal.

Kudus sent off in West Ham defeat

Meanwhile, Kudus was red-carded in the Premier League game between West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspurs after shoving off Micky Van de Ven.

The Ghana international fouled the Tottenham defender before he later had an altercation with him.

He was handed a yellow card before a Video Assistant Review led to a red card. Kudus was also involved in a spat with Senegal and Tottenham midfielder Pape Matar Sarr.

Fans react to Kudus' red card

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that fans have reacted to Mohammed Kudus' red card.

The Black Stars midfielder was shown his first red card in the league after an altercation with Tottenham defender Micky Van de Ven.

As a result, Kudus will be suspended for West Ham's next three matches.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh