Mohammed Kudus has been red carded in the Premier League game between West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspurs after shoving off Micky Van de Ven.

The Ghana international fouled the Tottenham defender before he later had an altercation with him. He was handed a yellow card before a Video Assistant Review led to a red card.

Kudus was also involved in a spat with Senegal and Tottenham midfielder Pape Matar Sarr.

Frustrated Mohammed Kudus sent off in West Ham United's defeat to Tottenham Hotspurs. Photo: Marc Atkins/ Shaun Boterill.

Source: Getty Images

In a video shared on social media, the frustrated midfielder could not hold it as he fought off the Senegalese.

Kudus had opened the scoring for the Hammers after just 18 minutes but Spurs levelled through Dejan Kulusevski.

After the break, Malian midfielder Yves Bissouma gave Spurs the lead before Alphonse Areola netted an own goal three minutes later.

Son Heugn-min sealed victory for the host on the hour mark.

Kudus mars performance with red

Despite showing glimpses of his old self in the first half, thing broke down for the visitors after the break as they sharply collapsed in a ten-minute spell.

Kudus had scored in back-to-back matches for the Hammers after a slow start to the campaign.

However, the red card could affect his new found form as he is set to spend time on the sidelines over disciplinary reasons.

The highly-rated midfielder joined West Ham United from Ajax in the summer of 2023 and has since been a key figure at the London Olympic Stadium.

Kudus apologises to Ghanaians

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that West Ham United star Mohammed Kudus has apologised to Ghanaians after the Black Stars' stuttering display against Sudan in the two-legged AFCON qualifiers in October.

The four-time African champions are on the verge of missing the Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco after picking just a point in two matches against the North Africans.

Sudan, led by Ghana legend Kwesi Appiah, held the Black Stars to a goalless draw in Accra before defeating them 2-0 at the Martyrs February Stadium in Libya.

