President John Dramani Mahama has officially assented to a series of legislative bills aimed at abolishing several taxes, including the Electronic Transfer Levy (E-Levy), Betting Tax, and Emissions Tax.

This move aligns with the National Democratic Congress’s (NDC) commitment to alleviating the financial burden on Ghanaians.​

President John Mahama assents to bills to repeal some Akufo-Addo-era taxes. Source: John Dramani Mahama

On March 13, 2025, Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson presented eight bills to Parliament, targeting the repeal and amendment of various taxes and levies.

These bills included the Electronic Transfer Levy (Repeal) Bill, 2025; Emissions Levy (Repeal) Bill, 2025; Income Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2025; and the Earmarked Funds Capping and Realignment (Amendment) Bill, 2025, among others.

