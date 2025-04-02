E-Levy And Betting Tax Officially Dead: Mahama Signs Bill To Kill Akufo-Addo-Era Taxes
President John Dramani Mahama has officially assented to a series of legislative bills aimed at abolishing several taxes, including the Electronic Transfer Levy (E-Levy), Betting Tax, and Emissions Tax.
This move aligns with the National Democratic Congress’s (NDC) commitment to alleviating the financial burden on Ghanaians.
On March 13, 2025, Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson presented eight bills to Parliament, targeting the repeal and amendment of various taxes and levies.
These bills included the Electronic Transfer Levy (Repeal) Bill, 2025; Emissions Levy (Repeal) Bill, 2025; Income Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2025; and the Earmarked Funds Capping and Realignment (Amendment) Bill, 2025, among others.
Source: YEN.com.gh
