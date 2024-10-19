Reason Real Madrid regret signing Kylian Mbappe has come to light

Real Madrid reportedly have regrets about signing Kylian Mbappé on a free transfer this summer following allegations that he is a suspect in an abuse case.

The 25-year-old French forward was linked with a move to Los Blancos for over three years before finally joining from Paris Saint-Germain this summer.

Mbappé, despite a slow start in Spain, now has a solid record of seven goals and one assist in 11 games for Carlo Ancelotti’s side, scoring five in his last five La Liga matches.

However, recent accusations of abuse at a party in Sweden have surfaced, which Mbappé has dismissed as "fake news" on social media.

In response to these allegations, Real Madrid reportedly held a crisis meeting.

Journalist Romain Molina suggested that the club now regrets signing Mbappé, questioning the wisdom of his high-profile arrival amid the ongoing controversy. Mbappé denies all accusations.

Real Madrid "gutted" by Mbappe peformances

"They regret bringing him in, I guarantee it," said Romain Molina. "I've discussed it off the record. It hasn’t been what they expected. Signing Mbappé was a whim of [Florentino] Pérez—he was the only one who really wanted him."

"[Pérez] has always been drawn to big-name players and has a personal bond with Mbappé. The club, however, is disappointed, first with his performance, which is far below what was expected. Things in the dressing room aren’t great either, though that’s not entirely Mbappé's fault."

Molina added: "I believe Real Madrid made a big mistake. Mbappé didn’t have a proper pre-season, unlike Jude Bellingham, yet he was thrown into action right away. At 25, his physical decline is puzzling. I’ve never seen such a drop-off at that age, and it’s hard to explain."

Mbappé recovered from a muscular injury just in time to feature in Real Madrid's final match before the international break—a 2-1 victory over Villarreal. However, he was omitted from the France squad to allow him two weeks of uninterrupted recovery.

While Les Bleus faced Belgium and Israel in the Nations League, reports surfaced that Mbappé hosted an exclusive party at a luxury hotel in Stockholm. In response to the criminal allegations against him, his entourage dismissed them as "completely false and irresponsible."

