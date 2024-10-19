Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe has reportedly 'confirmed' he had consensual relations with a young woman in Sweden

The 25-year-old has been accused of forcing himself on the young lady during his visit to the country last week

Meanwhile, the former Paris Saint-Germain goal machine is believed to be battling with mental health issues

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Kylian Mbappé has reportedly acknowledged having a consensual relationship with a young woman in Sweden amid serious allegations of sexual assault.

Swedish authorities are currently investigating a formal complaint related to an incident that allegedly took place at the hotel where Mbappé was staying during the recent international break.

Kylian Mbappe has dismissed claims he forced himself on a young woman during his recent visit to Sweden. Photo by Soccrates Images.

Source: Getty Images

Mbappe accused of sexual assault

Goal reports that media outlets in Sweden have identified the French forward as a suspect in the case, leading to significant scrutiny.

However, Mbappé has vehemently denied the claims, labelling them as "fake news."

His lawyer expressed disbelief at the reports, indicating that they were unfounded.

Mbappe 'confirms' he had consensual relationship

According to RMC Sport via Tribuna, the Real Madrid star has confirmed that he did engage in a sexual relationship with the young woman during his visit to Stockholm, emphasising that the encounter was entirely consensual.

He firmly stated that he did not attempt to coerce the woman in any manner.

Furthermore, Mbappé shared text messages exchanged with her following their meeting, which reportedly reflect a positive interaction.

Real Madrid backs Mbappe

Mbappé's team believes he is being unjustly targeted in the ongoing investigation and is prepared to present his defence in court if necessary.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid has expressed unwavering support for their star player, showing confidence in his character during this challenging time.

What's next for Mbappe?

Looking ahead, the 2018 World Cup winner will aim to move past the controversy when Real Madrid resumes La Liga action against Celta Vigo on Saturday, per Sofascore.

Three days later, Los Blancos will face Borussia Dortmund, led by the in-form Serhou Guirassy, in a repeat of last season's Champions League final.

Mbappe reportedly battling with mental health

In a related publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Kylian Mbappé's transition to Real Madrid has proven to be more difficult than expected, affecting his mental health.

This situation has led to notable lifestyle changes, with Mbappé reportedly attending more parties and consuming alcohol.

Despite regaining full fitness, he was notably absent from Didier Deschamps' squad for the October matches.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh