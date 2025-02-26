Gabriely Miranda, Endrick Felipe's stunning wife, has opened up about his relationship with the Real Madrid star began

The Brazilian model, with over 1 million Instagram followers, reveals she fell in love with the 18-year-old footballer at first sight

The two lovebirds announced their marriage on Instagram last year amid mixed reactions

Love is often described as one of life’s most beautiful experiences, especially when both individuals share the same depth of affection.

It transcends barriers—race, nationality, and even age—crafting unique stories that unfold in unexpected ways.

One such tale belongs to Gabriely Miranda and Endrick Felipe, the 18-year-old rising star of Real Madrid.

Brazilian model Gabriely Miranda revealed that he fell in love with Endrick the very day they met for the first time. Photo by Eurasia Sport Images.

Gabriely's relationship with Endrick

Miranda, a Brazilian model and social media influencer, has been by Endrick’s side since his Palmeiras days.

Their relationship, however, has not been without scrutiny. With a six-year age gap, many have questioned the dynamic between them.

Yet, their bond serves as a testament to the notion that love knows no boundaries.

Since going public, they have remained steadfast in proving that their connection is built on more than just appearances or societal expectations.

How their love story began

Recently, Miranda shared details about how their journey started, shedding light on what drew her to the young footballer.

While some critics speculate that she was attracted to Endrick’s rising fame, she refutes such claims.

The social media influencer, who boasts over 1 million Instagram followers, insists she had no idea about his footballing background when they first crossed paths.

Recalling the moment, she described how his presence immediately captivated her.

"When I first met Endrick, I didn’t know he was a football player. He was sitting alone at a mall," she revealed, as quoted by Football Tweet on X.

Her initial impression was shaped by something far deeper than his career.

"I looked at him and thought, ‘What a wonderful man! He has an alluring look and character.’"

From that instant, she saw him as more than just a stranger—she envisioned a future together.

"I saw that he was the man of my life, of my future. I fell in love at first sight, then discovered that he was a Palmeiras player."

Their love story has since blossomed into marriage, with both embracing their journey despite outside noise.

Though questions persist regarding their age gap, they continue to defy scepticism, growing stronger with each passing day.

What has been Endrick's performance at Real Madrid?

Away from personal life, Endrick’s career at Real Madrid remains a work in progress.

The teenager’s integration into the squad has been gradual, largely due to the club’s stacked roster of elite talent. However, whenever given an opportunity, he makes his presence felt.

So far, the promising forward has registered five goals across all competitions, as per Transfermarkt.

Endrick has played a bit-part role at Real Madrid this season following his well-documented transfer from Palmeiras last year. Photo by Denis Doyle.

His performances in the Copa del Rey have been particularly impressive, netting three times in as many appearances.

With Kylian Mbappe sidelined for the upcoming semi-final against Real Sociedad, Endrick could see increased minutes.

It presents another chance for the young attacker to reinforce why he is considered one of Brazil’s brightest prospects.

Enrick displays romantic side with Gabriely

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Endrick displayed his romantic side with Gabriely Miranda after playing a key role in Real Madrid's Copa del Rey win over Celta Vigo.

The 18-year-old shared a heartfelt moment on Instagram, celebrating with his wife after netting twice in extra time.

