Kylian Mbappé’s move to Real Madrid has reportedly been more challenging than anticipated, impacting his mental well-being

These struggles have reportedly led to lifestyle changes, with Mbappé increasingly frequenting parties where he consumes alcohol

Mbappe was a conspicuous absentee in Didier Deschamps' side for October's games despite returning to full fitness

Kylian Mbappé’s start at Real Madrid has not gone as expected, and it appears to be taking a toll on the player.

The 26-year-old is reportedly struggling mentally since moving to the Spanish capital this summer from Paris-Saint Germain.

Kylian Mbappe was sighted with friends after what appears to be a late night out on the eve of France's win against Israel. Photos by Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images and @footmercato/X.

Spanish journalist Roman Molina reports that Mbappé is grappling with serious mental health challenges, struggling to handle the increasing wave of criticism.

As a result, Mbappé has reportedly been spending more time out late, visiting nightclubs, and drinking alcohol.

The situation took a serious turn this Tuesday as Mbappé became embroiled in a scandal stemming from a recent night out in Sweden.

Reports indicate that after being seen at a nightclub, he now faces allegations of assaulting a woman at a hotel, prompting a police investigation.

In response, Tribuna reports that Real Madrid have opted to remove him from a foundation’s promotional photoshoot, signalling growing concerns over his off-field behaviour.

While adjusting to life in Madrid has been challenging for Mbappé, he has still managed to deliver on the pitch, scoring seven goals in 11 appearances.

Mbappe on rumour about alleged abuse at hotel

Meanwhile, Mbappe took to social media to firmly deny reports of an alleged abuse incident at his Stockholm hotel, calling them “fake news”.

The Frenchman's response comes just a day before a critical hearing with his former club, PSG, fuelling speculation about the timing of these accusations.

According to RMC Sport, citing Swedish media, Stockholm police have opened an investigation following a young woman’s complaint describing an incident last Thursday at the hotel where Mbappe and his entourage, including PSG loanee Nordi Mukiele, stayed.

Mbappe compared to childhood idol

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Mbappe was compared to his childhood football idol - Cristiano Ronaldo.

The 25-year-old has been told he is on track to cement his place in Real Madrid's history, much like CR7 had done.

