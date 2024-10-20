Lionel Messi scores another hattrick as Inter Miami makes MLS history

Inter Miami made Major League Soccer history with a 6–2 victory over New England Revolution on the final day of the regular season, highlighted by a hattrick from Lionel Messi.

Under the guidance of Gerardo 'Tata' Martino, Miami set a new record for the most points in a single MLS season, finishing with 74 points.

They surpassed the previous record of 73 points held by New England from the 2021 season.

Lionel Messi netted a hat trick for Inter Miami in their 6-2 victory against New England. Photo: Megan Briggs.

Source: Getty Images

Despite their eventual triumph, the Herons started sluggishly at Chase Stadium, finding themselves down 2–0 in the first half after goals from Revolution players Luca Langoni and Dylan Borrero.

However, Miami rallied to secure an impressive comeback, solidifying their place in MLS history.

Messi scores hattrick

Miami quickly turned the tide with a rapid brace from Luis Suárez just before halftime, levelling the match with goals in the 40th and 43rd minutes.

After Messi came on, the Herons took the lead when young talent Benjamin Cremaschi scored just before the hour mark.

The Argentine then showcased his brilliance by netting his 18th and 19th league goals of the 2024 season in a stunning three-minute flurry.

The 37-year-old struck with a long-range stunner followed by a close-range finish before completing his hat trick with a brilliant run into the heart of the New England penalty area.

This marked Messi's second consecutive hattrick, having scored three goals for Argentina against Bolivia in his last international match.

With an impressive tally of 20 goals and 16 assists in just 19 appearances, Messi appears poised to secure the Landon Donovan MVP award.

Meanwhile, Suárez remains a strong contender for the individual honour, boasting 20 goals and nine assists in 27 appearances.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh