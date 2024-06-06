A video of Thomas Partey speaking ahead of Ghana's World Cup qualifying game has gone viral

The Arsenal midfielder stated that the team is poised to play their hearts out and get the needed results

Social media users who thronged the comments section of the video wished the team the best of luck

Ghanaian footballer and captain of the senior national team, the Black Stars, Thomas Teye Partey, has spoken ahead of Ghana's World Cup qualifying game against Mali on June 6, 2024.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the YouTube page of the GFA-Ghana Football Association, the 30-year-old, speaking at a pre-match press conference ahead of the game, said their Malian counterparts were a very good side and had proved it in their previous games.

Thomas Partey speaks ahead of Ghana vs Mali game Photo credit: @GhanaBlackstars/X

Source: Twitter

The Arsenal midfielder added that the Black Stars will, however, give their best to get a good result.

"I think Mali has a strong team, they have showed in their recent games, and we have to do our best, and we have to try and stop their best players and also concentrate on our way of playing and try to get the result we want", he stated.

The Black Stars have yet to win a game in 2024 after playing a 2-2 drawn game in their last game against Uganda.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 5000 likes and 28 comments.

Watch the video

Ghanaians react to the video

Social media users who reacted to the video wished the Black Stars the best of luck in their game.

@user-id1lb3ow4s indicated:

All the best soldiers

@user-yk3wd4de5s reacted:

Love black star wish them all the best

@jalyphagrand594 added:

I want Ghana to win the World Cup

@inthahous87 replied:

If we qualify for world cup in USA i will go with the team and reside there. I will never come back to Accra!

@thomasteye2185 added:

Both the coach and Partey were placing too much emphasis on the strength of the Marlian team. Or it's a way to put pressure on them ? I feel that emphasis may dampen the spirit of the black stars players. My thoughts.

Asante Kotoko player gets Black Stars call up

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Frederick Asare had received a call-up to the Black Stars.

He has played in 17 league games, conceded 10 goals, and kept 10 clean sheets.

Frederick Asare is the only player from the Ghana Premier League to have gained a call-up to the team.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh