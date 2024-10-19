Iñaki Williams made a brilliant return to club football following the international break, scoring twice for Athletic Club in their La Liga clash against Espanyol on Saturday, October 19.

The 30-year-old forward, who has struggled to make a similar impact with the Ghanaian national team, swiftly shook off his recent frustrations in the 2025 AFCON Qualifiers with a commanding performance in Spain.

Inaki Williams scored twice in succession as Athletic Club took a healthy 3-0 lead into halftime against Espanyol. Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce.

Inaki shakes off Ghana disappointment, nets brace

Despite a tough stint with the Black Stars, where his contribution in front of goal was minimal, Williams wasted no time in getting back to form.

His quickfire brace came after Dani Vivian’s opener, giving Athletic Bilbao a commanding lead before the halftime whistle.

Inaki Williams' quickfire double

Operating from the wing, Williams displayed his sharpness and movement as he latched onto a precise pass from Alex Berenguer, slotting the ball neatly into the left corner for his first goal of the afternoon.

His second came in a similar fashion, with Berenguer once again providing the assist, allowing Williams to rifle an unstoppable drive into the back of the net.

This impressive first-half brace took Williams' tally for the season to three goals in 10 La Liga appearances, complemented by four assists.

His ability to find the back of the net with such composure underlines his value to Athletic, particularly in a tactical system that allows him to exploit spaces from wide areas and combine with key creators like Berenguer.

