Neymar Junior once revealed the five players he believes are more technically gifted than himself, even naming the one he considers the best.

The Brazilian forward made this admission before his long-awaited return to action following a year-long absence due to injury.

Neymar makes injury return

He had been sidelined for 369 days and finally made his comeback with a late substitution during Al-Hilal's thrilling 5-4 victory in the AFC Champions League.

Introduced in the 77th minute for Salem Al Dawsari, who had already bagged a hat-trick, Neymar didn’t score but displayed flashes of the exceptional talent that has made him one of the most skilled footballers of his generation.

Neymar reveals the 5 technically better players

Throughout his career, Neymar has been known for his dazzling footwork and creative play, earning recognition as one of the top players in world football.

His rise to stardom began at Santos in Brazil, where his talent quickly attracted the attention of Europe’s elite clubs.

Neymar eventually joined Barcelona, where he formed a lethal attacking trio alongside Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez.

His move to Paris Saint-Germain in 2017 for a world-record transfer fee of £200 million further cemented his status as one of the sport's biggest names.

Neymar crowns Messi No.1

In an interview with Oh My Goal, published in 2021, Neymar confidently asserted his own abilities, stating,

"With all the humility in the world, I consider myself one of the most technical players in football today," he said, as quoted by SportBIBLE.

However, when asked to name those he feels are even more technically gifted, he gave credit to several of his peers.

"Clearly, it’s Messi because he’s number one, the greatest of all. Every club, every player loves him. Everyone wants to play with him."

Neymar also mentioned other top players, including Eden Hazard, Kevin De Bruyne, Marco Verratti, and Thiago.

This acknowledgement shows not only his high regard for his own skills but also his respect for the artistry of other elite footballers.

Neymar humiliates defender with nasty nutmeg

In a related report, YEN.com.gh highlighted Neymar's dazzling return to the field after being out for over a year.

Showcasing his trademark skill, Neymar executed a slick nutmeg on an advancing Al Ain defender, leaving him stranded.

