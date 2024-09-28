Modern wingers have evolved into versatile attackers, contributing with both goals and assists while pressing from the front

These players are not only transforming their roles but also leading their teams with dazzling displays of skill, speed, and creativity

YEN.com.gh delves into the world of football to spotlight the seven best wingers currently gracing the game

Football has evolved significantly, with players now coming in all shapes and sizes, which is part of what makes the sport so captivating.

In the past, tactics were simpler: a skilful winger would receive a long pass, dribble past defenders, and cross the ball for the centre forward to head home.

Today’s wingers are much more diverse, with roles ranging from goalscorers to inside forwards or high-pressers.

Whether it’s a silky Brazilian or a determined Englishman, many wingers are lighting up the Premier League and European football.

With so many different types of wide players, identifying the best wingers in world football is a challenging task, especially with formations like the traditional 4-4-2 rarely used.

YEN.com.gh takes a look at the seven best wingers in the game today.

7. Rafael Leao

Rafael Leao had a breakthrough 2022/23 season for AC Milan, establishing himself as a world-class talent.

While his numbers dipped slightly last season, with 13 goals and 13 assists, he's started this season strongly, contributing four goals already.

His blistering pace on the left flank has been crucial for Milan, and at 25 years old, the Portuguese winger is only set to get better.

6. Nico Williams

Nico Williams has become one of Spain's most exciting talents, shining for Athletic Club and impressing during Euro 2024, per UEFA.

Known for his electrifying pace and dribbling ability, Williams opened the scoring in the Euro final against England and was named UEFA’s Player of the Match.

At 22, he's already attracting interest from top clubs, and though he’s had a slow start this season, his future is incredibly bright.

5. Bukayo Saka

Arsenal's Bukayo Saka has gone from strength to strength under Mikel Arteta. Known for his smooth dribbling and vision, Saka is also an instinctive goal threat.

Rarely dropping his standards, the 23-year-old has become essential to Arsenal’s hopes of ending their Premier League title drought.

As Saka continues to mature, his influence on the game is only set to grow.

4. Rodrygo

Often overshadowed by his teammate Vinicius Jr., Rodrygo has quietly established himself as one of the top wingers in world football.

With a low centre of gravity and quick footwork, the Real Madrid star is a constant threat.

At just 23, he already boasts over 200 appearances for Los Blancos and has won multiple La Liga and Champions League titles, with much more to come.

3. Mohamed Salah

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah is one of the most prolific wingers the Premier League has ever seen.

With two Golden Boot awards and a host of individual and team accolades, Salah’s goal-scoring ability is unmatched.

Despite being 32, he remains a key player for Liverpool and has started well under new manager Arne Slot.

His legacy as one of the greatest wingers in Premier League history is secure.

2. Lamine Yamal

At just 17, Lamine Yamal has quickly made a name for himself as a rising star.

After playing a pivotal role in Spain’s Euro 2024 victory, where he led the competition in assists, Yamal is already drawing comparisons to legends like Lionel Messi.

His dribbling and creativity on the ball are reminiscent of a young Messi, and he has the potential to become one of the all-time greats.

1. Vinicius Jr.

When Real Madrid paid £38 million for a young Vinicius Jr., many questioned the move.

But the Brazilian winger has since proven his worth, becoming one of the brightest stars in world football.

With his incredible pace, creativity, and goal-scoring ability, Vinicius has been a key player for both Real Madrid and Brazil.

Starting the 2024/25 season with three goals and six assists, he's expected to win the Ballon d'Or and continue dominating for years to come, per Goal.

