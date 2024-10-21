Brazilian forward Neymar Junior made his long-awaited injury return on Monday, October 21, against Al Ain

The former Barcelona and PSG star was a second-half substitute for hat-trick hero Salem Al Dawsari

Unfortunately, he will not be available for Hilal in the Saudi League due to the restriction on the number of foreign players allowed

Neymar Jr. finally made his much-anticipated return to the pitch following a yearlong injury absence in Al-Hilal's AFC Champions League match against Emirati side Al Ain.

The Brazilian superstar had been sidelined since sustaining a serious cruciate ligament injury during a World Cup qualifier against Uruguay in October last year.

Neymar Junior finally made his return to football action against Al Ain in the AFC Champions League. Photo by Francois Nel.

Neymar's year-long battle with injury

The 32-year-old attacker, who joined Saudi Arabia’s Al-Hilal from Paris Saint-Germain in a high-profile move worth around €90 million in August 2023, had played just five games for his new club before his injury setback, as cited by Al Jazeera.

According to Transfermarkt, his extended absence saw him miss a staggering 53 matches, a figure that highlights just how crucial his recovery process has been for both club and country.

Al-Hilal confirmed Neymar’s return after he trained and travelled with the squad in the week before the game, marking a pivotal moment in their season.

Neymar finally makes injury return

Stepping back onto the field on October 21, he featured in the Asian Champions League clash, showcasing flashes of the world-class skill that made him one of football's top talents.

He replaced skipper Salem Al Dawsari in the 77th minute.

Despite not getting on the scoresheet, the ex-PSG superstar helped his side seal a frenetic 5-4 win against Al Ain.

What's next for Neymar?

Neymar’s return comes at a critical juncture for Al-Hilal, especially in continental competition.

The AFC Champions League allows unlimited foreign players, making the Brazilian eligible to feature in crucial knockout stages.

However, due to the limitations on foreign players in the Saudi Pro League, his involvement will be restricted until January.

Meanwhile, he could make a comeback to the national team for the upcoming CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers in November.

With Brazil’s attack struggling in recent outings, his return would be a timely boost as the team aims to secure its place in the global showpiece event.

Neymar urged to join Arsenal

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Neymar Junior was urged to consider a transfer to Arsenal, igniting speculation about his possible return to European football.

The surprising suggestion came during a boxing event in Saudi Arabia, where boxing promoter and dedicated Arsenal fan Frank Warren publicly called on Neymar to join the Gunners.

