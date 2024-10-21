Neymar Junior showed glimpses of his old self as he made his much-anticipated return to football

The erstwhile Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain icon had been injured for more than a year

Despite not getting on the scoresheet, he played a part in Al-Hilal's nine-goal thriller in the Asian Champions League

Brazilian forward Neymar delivered a magical moment in his long-awaited return to action after being sidelined for over a year.

The 32-year-old had been out since October last year when he ruptured his cruciate ligament while representing Brazil.

Neymar Jr. showed flashes of his brilliance as he returned to football action on October 21, 2024, in the Asian Champions League.

Source: Getty Images

After undergoing surgery the following month, his recovery was prolonged by several setbacks, keeping him off the pitch for 369 days.

Neymar disgraces opponent with nutmeg

When Neymar finally returned, he quickly reminded fans of his brilliance with moments that showcased his trademark flair.

In one particularly dazzling sequence, the former Barcelona and PSG star received the ball on the right wing, controlling it effortlessly with a flawless first touch.

With his usual finesse, he nutmegged an onrushing Al Ain defender, leaving him helpless. It took two additional defenders to stop Neymar, and they did so only by fouling him.

Though Neymar didn't find the back of the net, he came close to scoring during a Hilal counter-attack, BBC reports.

However, Al Ain's defence managed to recover, ultimately pulling a goal back late in the game.

Neymar cameos in 9-goal thriller

Despite that, his team triumphed in an intense 5-4 victory in the Asian Champions League, per beIN Sports.

Introduced as a substitute in the 77th minute, Neymar's presence gave the game a spark, highlighting his sharpness despite the long absence.

The forward's creative touches and football intelligence still stand out, and he seems ready to reignite his career with Al Hilal.

What's next for Neymar?

Neymar will miss the next Saudi League match against Al Taawoun due to foreign player limitations, but he'll be back in action next month when Hilal takes on Iranian side Esteghlal, coached by South African tactician Pitso Mosimane.

Neymar encouraged to join Arsenal

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Neymar was encouraged to explore a move to Arsenal, fueling rumours about his potential return to European football.

The unexpected suggestion surfaced during a boxing event in Saudi Arabia, where boxing promoter and passionate Arsenal fan Frank Warren made a public appeal for Neymar to join the Gunners.

