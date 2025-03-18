Kylian Mbappé expresses continued support for PSG, wishing them the best in their Champions League and Ligue 1

PSG advanced to the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals after edging out Liverpool, and are now set to face Aston Villa

Real Madrid marksman Kylian Mbappé is on international duties with the French national football team

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

In a recent interview with Le Parisien, Real Madrid star attacker Kylian Mbappé took a moment to express his sincere admiration and well wishes for his former club, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

Despite his move to Madrid, Mbappé continues to keep a close eye on PSG's performances in both the UEFA Champions League and Ligue 1. His message to the club comes at a crucial time as PSG prepares for the next stage of the Champions League, following a strong run in both domestic and international competitions.

Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid celebrates after scoring the team's second goal during the LaLiga match vs Villarreal on March 15, 2025. Image credit: David Aliaga/NurPhoto and Liverpool FC

Source: Getty Images

Mbappé’s continued support for PSG

Mbappé made it clear in his interview that although he has moved on to a new chapter in his career, he still follows PSG’s matches and wishes the club nothing but success.

"I watch all the football matches, and obviously PSG's too. I really wish them the best," Mbappé said.

His words come as a reminder of the deep connection he forged with the Parisian club during his time there. Mbappé spent several years at PSG, achieving great success, including multiple Ligue 1 titles and helping the club reach the final of the UEFA Champions League in 2020.

This profound message highlights the respect and appreciation Mbappé has for PSG, despite his decision to pursue new challenges in Spain. The French forward’s words also shed light on the importance of maintaining positive relationships in the world of football, even after leaving a club for a new adventure.

PSG's impressive UEFA Champions League run

PSG’s journey in the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League has been one of strength and resilience. After overcoming Liverpool in the round of 16, the team has reached the quarterfinals, where they will face Aston Villa. The clash against the Premier League side promises to be a thrilling encounter, with PSG hoping to continue their strong form in Europe’s most prestigious club competition.

The 4-1 penalty shootout Liverpool in the round of 16 was a display of PSG’s tactical prowess and individual brilliance, and game control setting the stage for their upcoming clash with Unai Emery's Aston Villa. The club will be eager to build on their solid momentum, aiming for another deep run in the competition and, ultimately, their first-ever Champions League title under Luis Enrique.

Players of PSG celebrate after eliminating Liverpool in the UEFA CL Round of 16 with a 4-1 PSO win on March 11, 2025. Image credit: Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA

Source: Getty Images

PSG’s Dominance in Ligue 1

While PSG’s success in the Champions League has been one of the major talking points this season, they have also maintained their dominance in Ligue 1. As of now, PSG is comfortably in first place in the French top-flight with 68 points from 26 games, 19 points ahead of second-place Marseille.

This commanding lead further emphasizes PSG's control over French football, with the club remaining a dominant force in the league. Their recent 3-1 victory over Marseille, the second-placed team, demonstrated their strength and ability to handle pressure in crucial fixtures.

PSG’s consistency has been key to their success, with standout performances from star players such as Ousmane Dembele, Bradley Barcola, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Vitinha, and more. The team’s defensive solidity, ball control, and attacking firepower have made them nearly unstoppable in domestic competition.

Donnarumma's penalty-saving show vs Liverpool

YEN.com.gh earlier reported the penalty-saving masterclass performance from Italian custodian of PSG, Gianluigi Donnarumma who was the hero in the French team's UEFA Champions League Round of 16 success against Liverpool.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh