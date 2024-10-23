Black Stars forward Antoine Semenyo has scooped two awards at AFC Bournemouth for September

The AFC Bournemouth striker scored an incredible solo goal in the month against Southampton in the EPL

Semenyo is attracting interest from some top clubs in the English Premier League after his fine start to the season

Ghanaian forward Antoine Semenyo has won the two top awards at AFC Bournemouth for the month of September.

The Black Stars forward has been in sensational form for the Cherries this season, leading the club's top scorers chart in the Premier League.

Semenyo has already netted three goals in eight Premier League games for Bournemouth, including a fine solo against Southampton in September.

Antoine Semenyo wins Player of the Month and Goal of the Month awards at Bournemouth. Photo: Twitter/ @afcbournemouth.

In a post on social media, the club announced Semenyo as the Player of the Month for September. He also won the Goal of the Month award to make it a clean sweep for the Ghanaian.

"What an opening few months to 24/25 this man's had. Your Bournemouth Player of the Month for September, Antoine Semenyo," wrote the club.

This is the second time this season the Black Stars forward is winning the Player of the Month award.

The 24-year-old's performances have seen him attract interest from top clubs ahead of the winter transfer window.

Semenyo is reportedly on the radar of English giants Liverpool, as reported by Ghana Soccernet.

Semenyo steps up after Solanke's departure

Following the departure of last season's top-scorer at Bournemouth, Dominic Solanke, the club went into the market for FC Porto's Evanilson as his replacement.

However, after a slow start by the Brazilian, Semenyo made sure Solanke's absence was not felt.

The England-born Ghanaian has been the main man at the club, leading them to a decent start to the campaign.

Semenyo discloses favourite club

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that Ghana forward Antoine Semenyo has opened up on his aspirations of playing in Europe's elite competitions, the UEFA Champions League and the Europa League.

The AFC Bournemouth striker grew up watching his favourite club Arsenal compete and get to the advanced stages of the competitions.

In 2006, when Semenyo was only four, Arsenal were in the final of the UEFA Champions League, losing to a Ronaldinho-led Barcelona.

