Black Stars forward Antoine Semenyo has disclosed his favourite club while growing up in England

The England-born Ghana has been AFC Bournemouth's star this season, with three goals in eight matches

Semenyo has been attracting interest from some of the top clubs in England, including Liverpool FC

Ghana forward Antoine Semenyo has opened up on his aspirations of playing in Europe's elite competitions, the UEFA Champions League and the Europa League.

The AFC Bournemouth striker grew up watching his favourite club Arsenal compete and get to the advanced stages of the competitions.

In 2006, when Semenyo was only four, Arsenal were in the final of the UEFA Champions League, losing to a Ronaldinho-led Barcelona.

More recently, the Gunners lost to Chelsea in the final of the Europa League.

Although Semenyo is still at the early stages of his career at Bournemouth, he would not think twice when Arsenal come calling.

"I am an Arsenal fan," Semenyo told The Athletic. "I don’t let that conflict with my job. It’s great to play against Arsenal, a team I’ve watched all my life. I want to play for the top clubs as well, but for that to happen, I need to prove myself."

The 24-year-old is having a good start to the season, and starred as the Cherries defeated Arsenal last Saturday.

Semenyo dreams of UCL football

Having shone early in the season, Semenyo has already been linked with Liverpool and Newcastle United, two clubs who could make Champions League places at the end of the campaign, as reported by Sports Mole.

"Yeah, any team that plays in the Champions League or Europa League—that’s the aim," the Ghanaian said.

"I know that’s not going to happen with the click of my fingers. It’s going to take time, goals, and a lot of consistent performances. But I’ve worked all my life for this, and I’m just going to keep working hard. That’s my mentality."

Kudus and highest scoring Ghanaians in EPL

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that Mohammed Kudus reached a new milestone in the English Premier League with his strike for West Ham United in the game against Tottenham Hotspurs.

Unfortunately for the Black Stars midfielder, he ended a new mark in his career with a disappointing red card late in the Hammers' 4-1 defeat at the Tottenham Hotspurs Stadium.

Kudus' strike after 18 minutes was his tenth in the Premier League since moving to England in the summer of 2023.

