Jordan Ayew has shared his admiration for legendary Ghanaian dancehall musician Shatta Wale

The Leicester City and Black Stars forward also disclosed that he listens to a lot of songs from Shatta Wale's rival Stonebwoy

Ayew, who captained the team during the World Cup qualifiers, starred as the Black Stars recorded back-to-back wins

New Black Stars captain Jordan Ayew has opened up on his favourite Ghanaian musicians as he shares his his love for music.

The Leicester City star began his reign as Black Stars captain in sensational fashion as Ghana won back-to-back games for the first time in nine months.

The Black Stars defeated Chad 5-0 in Accra with Ayew scoring and delivering an assist before inspiring the team in Morocco with a hat-trick of assists against Madagascar.

In a video shared on social media, Ayew disclosed that he listens to a lot of Shatta Wale but also admires Stonebwoy for his work.

"For me, the Ghanaian one I always look for is Shatta. He is the one I have always liked when he started. Stonebwoy is doing quite well as well. So now I am a bit flexible. I don't have a main one," he said.

Ayew will be returning to England this week to continue his career with Leicester City as the Foxes battle for survival in the Premier League.

The Black Stars captain has been pivotal for the Premier League returnees since joining them form Crystal Palace in the summer transfer window. Ayew has netted five goals in 30 games for Leicester City this season, per Transfermarkt.

Ayew sends heartfelt message to Ghanaians

Black Stars captain Jordan Ayew has expressed gratitude to Ghanaians for showing the national team massive support during the FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Fans came out in their numbers for the game against Chad in Accra as the Black Stars secured a morale-boosting victory before their trip to Morocco.

In Morocco, Ayew was key in Ghana's 3-0 win, serving the assists to all three goals for the Black Stars.

He said:

"To our incredible Ghanaian fans, I would like to extend our sincerest gratitude for your unwavering support during our recent 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Chad and Madagascar.

"Your infectious energy, passion and loyalty inspires us, and we are deeply honoured to represent our great nation.

"Although we faced challenges during the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, we are ready to turn things around and make you proud. We are working diligently to ensure we secure the necessary results to qualify for the World Cup."

Gyan celebrates Ghana's victory

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana legend Asamoah Gyan was not left out of the celebrations during the Black Stars' victory over Madagascar in the World Cup qualifiers on Monday evening.

The former Black Stars captain alongside former teammate Stephen Appiah travelled with the team to Morocco for the crucial encounter.

Before the game, Gyan delivered an inspiring speech, charging the player to go out there and give their best for the nation especially after a disappointing AFCON qualifying run.

