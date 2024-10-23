Ghana defender Abdul Mumin Suleman has won the top award for the month of September at Rayo Vallecano

The Black Stars defender impressed fans of the club last month, earning him the most votes for the award

The former Vitoria Guimaraes player is also a key player for the Black Stars of Ghana since making his debut in June

Black Stars defender Abdul Mumin has won the September Player of the Month at La Liga side Rayo Vallecano.

The 26-year-old secured the most votes from fans to be adjudged the best play for September.

Abdul Mumin has been on a fine run of form for the Spanish club, winning the Goal of the Month in La Liga in September.

Abdul Mumin wins Rayo Vallecano Player of the Month for September. Photo: Eric Alonso Twitter/ @_owurakuampofo.

Source: Getty Images

In a post shared on social media, the centre-back is seen with his award as he celebrates his latest achievement.

The Black Stars defender will be hoping to continue his outstanding start to the campaign when Rayo Vallecano takes on Deportivo Alaves on Saturday, October 26.

Abdul Mumin recently made his debut for the Black Stars, featuring in the World Cup qualifier against Mali in June.

He has since been a regular member of the team, making back-to-back appearances in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Angola and Niger in September.

The Right to Dream Academy graduate will be expected to join the team in November for the games against Angola and Niger.

Abdul Mumin proves worth in La Liga

After a slow start to life in Spain following his arrival from Portugal in the summer of 2022.

The former Vitoria Guimaraes player has grown into one of the finest defenders in the league and it won't be long that the big boys will come calling.

This season, Abdul Mumin has featured in all ten matches for Vallecano, scoring a goal and delivering an assist, per Transfermarkt.

Abdul Mumin wins Goal of the Month

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that Black Stars centre-back Abdul Mumin Suleman has won the coveted Goal of the Month award in Spain's La Liga.

The Ghanaian international's belter for Rayo Vallecano in the game against Osasuna won the accolade for September.

Abdul Mumin enjoyed a Man of the Match game, starting a strong comeback which saw Vallecano beat Osasuna 3-1.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh