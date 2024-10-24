Pep Guardiola has come under intense scrutiny following his indifferent stance on who wins the 2024 Ballon d'Or

The Manchester City gaffer delivered a nonchalant response when asked to share his opinion on who wins this year's prize

Nonetheless, Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior has been widely tipped to clinch the coveted gong on Monday, October 28

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has come under fire from fans on social media following his dismissive remarks about the 2024 Ballon d'Or.

The usually sharp tactician was asked to give his take on who he believed should succeed Lionel Messi, but his indifferent response left many supporters baffled.

Who will win the 2024 Ballon d'Or?

Guardiola's seemingly laid-back attitude struck a nerve with fans, especially given that one of his standout players, Rodri, is a top contender for the coveted award.

Ballon d'Or race: Rodri vs Vinicius

Despite being sidelined by injury, Rodri played a pivotal role during the period under consideration, making him a strong candidate for this year's Ballon d'Or.

According to Goal, his commanding presence in midfield was instrumental to Man City’s Premier League success, as well as Spain's triumph in the Euros.

However, the competition for the award is fierce, with Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior emerging as a strong favourite, The Athletic reports.

The Brazilian winger was electric in the latter stages of last season, helping propel Los Blancos to both La Liga and Champions League triumphs.

His late surge in form has many backing him to edge out the likes of Rodri and claim the accolade.

Despite this, Guardiola’s casual "I don’t care" attitude surprised many, especially considering the significance of the award and Rodri's candidacy.

Fans blast Guardiola for Ballon d'Or claim

Fans were quick to point out the inconsistency in Pep’s stance, calling out the City boss for his apparent change of heart.

Some notable reactions included:

@views09 mocked Guardiola’s reaction:

"The same coach who chose Messi over his own player Haaland when he won the treble doesn’t care😂😂."

@kofiadofo_69 was unimpressed:

"Because Messi was not nominated. Clueless coach."

@alexander_caee didn't hold back:

"That’s hypocrisy cos he cared for Messi when he coached Barcelona."

@JayyofLife shared a similar sentiment:

"You no longer care because Messi isn’t among! just rest, please."

@lfc_nelz humorously suggested:

"He saw Vini’s performance yesterday and gave up on his player winning the award 😭😭."

Vinicius 'declared' 2024 Ballon d'Or winner

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh reported that fans took to social media to praise Vinicius Junior, with many asserting that his recent hat-trick has cemented his status as a top contender for the 2024 Ballon d'Or.

The 24-year-old led Real Madrid to a stunning 5-2 comeback victory over Dortmund in the Champions League, scoring three times in the process.

